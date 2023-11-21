Black Garlic & Mushroom Toast

Recipe from September 2019 Northern Valleys news as supplied by Deneil Fernandez from www.secretsuppers.com

2 tablespoons butter

1 clove of white garlic, finely chopped

250 g mushrooms, quartered

2 teaspoons thyme

4 slices sourdough, toasted

4 cloves black garlic

4 tablespoons ricotta cheese

Lemon zest to garnish

1. Melt butter in skillet, than add white garlic and saute.

2. Add mushrooms and thyme leaves and fry until mushrooms are dark brown all over.

3. Spread each slice of toasted sourdough with a black garlic clove, then spread ricotta over the top.

4. Top with mushroom mix and lemon zest.