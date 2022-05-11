It is pronounced “New-You.”

It’s bold, to imagine a new you. To envision a future beyond ‘now’ has a kind of power. To hope in the face of difficulty takes courage. To take deliberate, persistent steps toward the possibilities you envision – that forges a life-transforming way forward.

That is what nyuü! is about — your new you!

I have loved serving our region since 2008 when Proactive Health Chiropractic was launched. From a week-old baby to a 94-year-old legend. From athletes competing at national levels to weekend warriors and boxing day cricketers. Dressed in suits, high-vis, school uniforms, gym gear, and day-to-day clobber — I have been privileged to work with many amazing people.

As a doctor of Chiropractic, I have grappled to understand the most powerful tools we can use to leverage change and improve our lives. Particularly our health, but that’s just a beginning place.

Nyuü has emerged around four evidence-based tools you can use to forge a new-you.

MOVEMENT – anything from taking a walk to high end sport.

CHIROPRACTIC – maximising nerve, muscle and skeletal function.

NUTRITION – providing the body what it needs to naturally optimise body chemistry.

HEADSPACE/COACHING – consciously forming and tweaking the thinking processes that drive choices and actions.

We’re the same team you’ve known at Proactive Health Chiropractic. We love people, and we love what we do. We have a new name to reflect the hope and change that happens here.

So welcome, to nyuü!