In the 19th century this gem of a recipe was created in the south west of France and originally included Cognac and a big serving of fresh cream.

When you are looking for an easy dessert which requires very little skill or effort, this is for you. This dessert is somewhere between a flavoursome custard and a baked pancake, loaded with fruit. In this recipe we have strawberries but any fruit can be used successfully.

Ingredients

300 g strawberries, cut into quarters and stems removed

2 eggs at room temperature

70 g sugar

80 g plain flour

1 tsp vanilla extract

130 g milk

1 tsp lemon zest

1/2 tsp salt flakes

Icing sugar for dusting

Method

Preheat oven to 200 degrees. Grease a tart tin or 24 cm loaf tin with butter and line the bottom with baking paper. Arrange the quartered strawberries on the bottom of your tin, allowing a small space between them.

In a bowl, whisk the sugar and eggs until foamy and pale in colour. To this, add the flour, lemon zest, milk, vanilla and salt. Whisk well until mixture is smooth.

Pour the mixture over the strawberries and place the Flaugnarde in the oven for about 30 minutes or until a skewer comes out clean.

After 15-20 minutes, gently lift both ends and transfer to a serving platter. Dust with icing sugar and serve with whipped cream, ice cream or yoghurt of your preference.