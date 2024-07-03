Chittering SpringFest Events

This year’s Chittering SpingFest is launching with a spring theme long lunch at historic Enderslea Farm on Sunday 1 September – and it’s set to be the party of the season!

With live art performances, a celebration of wildflowers, and deep dive into the food flavours that are uniquely Chittering, this event promises to elevate the senses and set the scene for a fantastic SpringFest 2024. Gather a group and get your early bird tickets for just $99 – Only until 31 July. Book here

*Dress floral*

Sicilian cooking classes with Concetta are back!

As part of this year’s Chittering SpringFest, Concetta Sultan, co-author of Cugini in Cucina, will be running two of her most popular workshops in the art of Sicilian cooking, hosted by the Northern Valleys Locavore Store in Bindoon.

First up is Arancini Masterclass on Sunday 8 September where you’ll learn the secrets of crafting classic Sicilian arancini under Concetta’s expert guidance (if you thought Arancini was just fried risotto – prepare to be enlightened!). Drawing from generations of family traditions, Concetta will share her techniques and flavours in this fun and tasty workshop.

Prepare to enjoy an amazing feast afterwards in the Locavore Garden.

Click here to book. Be quick as this sold out early last year!

The following weekend the Southern Italian Pickling and Preserving Workshop is must if you have your own veggie garden and want to preserve all the goodness you are growing – or if you want to reduce your carbon footprint and supermarket spend and increase your health and sustainability!

On Sunday 15 September you will learn how learn how to choose the best local vegetables for preserving, gain hands-on experience and discover how to pickle without preservatives and achieve authentic Italian flavours with ingredients like garlic, chilli, oregano, fennel and the finest West Australian olive oil.

Afterwards you’ll enjoy tasting a variety of delicious Sicilian pickles, preserves and traditional antipasti with other food enthusiasts.

Click here to book. Limited to 14 participants.