Jayden Martin selected for European Yamaha R3 Cup

After years of COVID restrictions hampering race conditions and the ability to travel, Jayden Martin — local motorcycle road racing champion — is off to Europe in April, having been selected to compete in the European Yamaha R3 Cup in conjunction with the World Superbike Championships.

Jayden will be competing in six rounds of the prestigious competition, taking him to the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, United Kingdom and France. Jayden rose quickly to the top of his field in motorcycle road racing, winning multiple state championships and competing nationally.

In 2020, Jayden had a fantastic year racing locally and secured outstanding results in multiple disciplines, including WA Supermoto State Championship and WA Junior Road Racing Club Championship. In 2021, Jayden moved up to the 300 production class and competed in the WA State Production Championship on a Yamaha R3. Although he was the youngest on the track, he finished in second place overall for the year and even made a lap record.

In 2022 Jayden competed in the first 3 rounds at the ASBK Championship in the R3 Cup and Super Sport 300, and was State Champion in the Supermoto WA Minimoto competition and WA Supermoto Cadet State Champion. The Yamaha R3 Cup European Championships will be a great opportunity to show what he can do on an international stage.

Jayden’s team are hosting a fundraising gala dinner on 24 February, ‘Dinner Down the Straight’, at the Carco.com.au raceway in Neerabup (tickets through Eventbrite) and Stringybark Winery are hosting a BBQ on the Deck event on March 12. There are also sponsorship opportunities available for any local businesses or individuals who would like to help Jayden on his European journey, and there is a GoFundMe page set up to help him achieve this dream.

You can get in touch with his mum Nicole via email aussiemotoengineering@gmail.com, or follow along on social media @Jayden Martin #85.