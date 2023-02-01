Happy Heads is a new local mental health service run by cousins Roz Dawson and Therese Cameron — two passionate individuals wanting to improve mental health outcomes in the community.

Roz — who is familiar to many as the former owner of the Mean Bean Diner in Bullsbrook and volunteer ambulance officer — knew she wanted to do something in the mental health sector after leaving a job in mining and selling the diner.

“I wanted to start something here in Bullsbrook and then take it further out to the Wheatbelt — there is a huge calling for it in the smaller towns,” said Roz.

“We help people recognise certain symptoms and let them know where you can go to get help – covering topics such as anxiety, depression, suicide, psychosis, drug and substance misuse.”

Happy Heads — named that because, “That’s what we want people to have,” explains Roz, held their first morning tea and information session on Tuesday 24 January at Ethel Warren Community Centre, with an encouraging response.

In addition to these casual events, Happy Heads will be running regular Mental Health First Aid courses, with the first one scheduled for the 13 and 14 February, from 9 am to 4 pm, cost is $250. As part of the course, you will learn practical skills and improve your knowledge of mental illness, treatments and first aid actions.

City of Swan Councillor Cate McCullough has been a big supporter of the initiative and said, “It was a privilege to support Roz and Therese as they launched this invaluable local community business.

“Keeping up to date with my first aid training is essential, and I’ll be adding to that with my first aid training for mental health. I lost a friend a while ago to suicide, and I didn’t see the signs that so sadly led to his death. I want to be more aware of those signs, and be confident to encourage someone to get the help that they need.”

After completing the course, you can conduct an online assessment which will give you accreditation for three years.

For more information you can email roz@happyheadsmentalhealth.com.au or phone 0404 186 722.

Follow their Facebook page @HappyHeads to keep up to date with upcoming events – with Roz’s enthusiasm fit to burst, there are sure to be many more opportunities to connect with Happy Heads. Roz says, “The response has been amazing. We know we’re on the right track.”