Tamworth triumph

WA rodeo riders returned victorious from Tamworth last week with a bounty of National titles and places between them after stamping out the Eastern States competition in the ABCRA National Finals Rodeo held from 19-21 January.

The National competition is a big deal, with only the top 15 riders Australia-wide competing in each event. Competitors must accumulate points throughout the year to qualify, then perform at their best in front of the massive crowd at the finals to win the coveted titles. Coinciding with the Tamworth Country Music Festival, the rodeo draws a crowd of thousands, and winner of the All-round Cowboy National Title, Gingin local Wade McCarthy said the atmosphere was awesome over the three nights.

Wade rode in the bull ride, calf roping, team roping, bareback and steer roping events to secure his title (for which he was runner up in 2019) also taking out the National Title for Bull Riding and securing his place in Australian history as a rodeo legend. Wade’s son Cody is following family tradition placing runner-up in the 8-U11 Junior Steer Ride National Title, as well as a WA state title.

Muchea’s Hunta Gallagher is no stranger to National titles receiving the Junior All-Round Cowgirl in 2016 aged just 14. This year she received All-Round Cowgirl National Title runner up, placing just points behind Australia’s top female rider. She also placed National Runner Up in the Barrel Race on her horse ‘It Wasn’t Me’ – the stead also winning Runner Up Open Barrel Horse of the Year.

WA ABCRA Secretary and Bindoon local Amanda Oversby said she was just thrilled with the results from WA riders – especially with the outstanding performances from the 16 juniors who made the trip over to compete at the prestigious event.

“Just to see the skill set of so many kids we’ve been helping for so long get to such a good level – or getting close to it – and to see them matching the level over east was amazing,” she said.

Amanda’s daughter Lucy did especially well, taking out the National Junior title for All-Round Cowgirl at just 12 years old. 18-year-old Brianna Maxwell, also from WA, took out the Runner Up Under 18 Barrel Race title and the National Junior Breakaway Title.

Lucy was also runner up in the in the 8-U11 Barrel Race — another national title to be very proud of. The spunky tween is riding at an extremely high level already and hopes to secure a place in the high school trials team set to compete in the US later this year.

Bindoon boys smashed it in the juniors with former Bindoon Agricultural College student Kayne Lincoln bestowed the All Round Cowboy National Title, closely followed by Riley Jacklin as runner up.

“They certainly did us proud,” said Amanda. “We were lucky this year — due to many rodeos cancelled as a result of COVID, points were accumulated over the past two years instead of one. It put our WA riders on a more equal footing with Eastern states competitors who have a lot more rodeos to gain points at!”

The WA rodeo competitions roll on with Kellerberrin next up on the busy annual calender. See page 27 for more and watch this space for updates on our outstanding local riders.