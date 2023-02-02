Indulgent chicken pies

If you have a jaffle pie maker tucked away in your kitchen you know the joy of turning out perfectly shaped freshly baked pies for lunch (or breakfast!)

Usually I make meat pies with mince or pulled beef, but these creamy chicken pies are a tasty change. I used free-range Liberty chicken and decadent Empire all- butter puff pastry which gave a really rich crunchy outer shell — delicious!

· 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

· 1 leek sliced and finely chopped

· 1 celery stalk, finely chopped

· 2 garlic cloves, minced

· 1 zucchini chopped

· Half a cup of fresh herbs

· 2 teaspoons salt

· 2 tablespoons unsalted butter

· ½ cup all-purpose flour

· 3 cups chicken stock

· ½ cup cream

· 1 kilo of chicken thighs, cut into cubes

· Freshly ground black pepper

· 4 sheets frozen puff pastry

Method

1. Remove frozen pastry sheets from the freezer and allow to thaw on a flat surface.

2. Heat the olive oil in a medium frypan, then add the leek, celery and garlic and cook until just turning translucent. Add the zucchini and herbs and 1 teaspoon of salt and cook, stirring occasionally, until mostly soft and much of the liquid has sweated out. (about 10 minutes)

3. Stir in the butter until melted. Add the flour and cook, stirring, to coat the vegetables and to brown slightly, about 3 minutes. Add the stock by the cupful, stirring constantly to keep a smooth consistency. Bring to a simmer and stir until it thickens to a gravy. Reduce the heat, stir in the cream and cook over low heat just until combined. Add the chicken, remaining 1 teaspoon salt and ½ teaspoon pepper, and stir over low heat until chicken is mostly cooked through, 3 to 5 minutes. Allow mixture to cool.

4. Using the pastry cutter supplied, cut the (now thawed) pastry sheets into circles for the pie maker. Place the bases in the pie-maker and turn on. Carefully spoon the mixture into the bases taking care not to overfill. Add pie tops and close the lid. Cook until the pastry is golden brown. Mixture makes approx. 8 pies.