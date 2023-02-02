Mavis Blowers

The Moora Bed Race and Street Festival, won the ‘Event of 2022’ at the Shire of Moora Australia Day Awards on 26 January 2023.

The Bed Race and Street Festival brought the Moora Community together on 15 December 2022 with members of the Eagles Football Clubs, both men and women’s teams coming to run in the celebrity bed race. They also ran a free coaching session at the Moora Recreation Ground for all age groups during the afternoon.

Five of the ‘new’ beds donated by St John of God Hospital in Bunbury, who are no longer running the Bed Race around Bunbury, were raced. They are lighter and smaller than the old traditional hospital beds we have been using for the past fifteen or so years.

Three junior teams competed using three of new beds, enabling some younger students to run. Glen, who runs the high school cadets, and Blair, the Chaplain for Central Midlands Senior High School, organised two cadet teams and one mixed student team to trial the beds. Cadets 1 took out the honour for the fastest youth team with their yellow submarine and also people’s choice for Best Decorated Junior Bed.

Two of the new beds were used for the Celebrity Race between the Eagles and the Dandaragan Saints.

Eight adult teams raced with the older beds. Teams raced their beds part way up Dandaragan Street, then had to tie a very large parcel with rope, and then race the bed back. The Celebrity Race ran a longer course and then had to throw a ball into a distant rubbish bin, with the Dandaragan Saints taking out the honours.

The fastest team was Allied Health. The Medical Centre bed raised the most money, and St Joseph’s won the First Registered Bed award. Cadets 2 won the Sportsmanship award.

The Public Choice for Best Dressed Bed went to Moora Primary School, just pipping St Joseph’s at the post. The decorating theme was ‘Under the Sea’ and this produced some great beds, ranging from a police submarine, the Titanic, a pirate ship, and assorted fish, mermaids, sea weed and shells.

As usual, there were many other activities including face painting, balloons and bubbles, Freestyle Now bikes, Paw Patrol, Dinosaur Train, and assorted food stalls. After the bed racing, Father Christmas and his elves arrived in the fire truck to distribute lollies to the waiting children. The Grinch was chased by children most of the night and helped keep them away from the truck’s wheels.

Funds raised by the bed races go to YouthCARE to fund the Chaplaincy in schools. Blair Nelson is at CMSHS for two days a week and Nikki Crago is at Moora Primary School for three days. Hopefully someone will be found to do more days at the high school.

LDAG (Local Drug Action Group), has been a major sponsor for these races since their inception and this year’s drug and alcohol theme was ‘4 out of 5 don’t Use’ from the Drug Awareness campaign, ‘Litttle White Lies’.

Thanks to all the donors and sponsors and to all the teams who make this event possible. Particular thanks to the Shire of Moora, IGA, Rainbow Water, the Police, Firies, St John’s, the CRC and volunteers who organize the evening, especially Julie Walsh who organizes all the Street Festival events. Also, thanks to Concepts Signs and Workwear for donating the juniors’ prize.