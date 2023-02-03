I caught up with National rodeo star Lucy Oversby and her mum Amanda last week to learn about the 12-year-old’s achievements in the arena and the National titles she has under her belt – the latest being crowned National Junior All-Round Cowgirl – the top accolade for under 18’s in Australian rodeo as well as and National Under 11 Barrel racing Runner up.

Fresh off the plane from Tamworth, Lucy was at home in Bindoon on the family property which has produced some of WA’s top rodeo riders (not to mention horses). Her uncle Gerard competed in Canada in Bareback and Bullriding (he was Australian All-Round cowboy in 2020) and her dad Alastair and his twin brother Laurie also have plenty of state wins. Mum Amanda was WA Rodeo Queen at 14 – a title she says was the best thing that happened for her. “I was super shy, and I learned to speak in public. It really helped me overcome my fears.” She started winning her first National titles at 19 but now focuses on training the next generation, enjoying a few competitions for fun and skills.

Down-to-earth Lucy doesn’t appear to have inherited any shyness – the spunky tween sports a confidence far above her years. As the top points winning junior cowgirl nation-wide with another 6 years left in the category, I wonder what’s next to challenge Lucy?

“My dream is to compete in the High School Rodeo Finals in America” says Lucy, whose other hobbies include cooking and growing succulents as well as training her young colt.

Only 15 or so kids will compete in the Australian team, which will head to the US in June. “It’ll be a fabulous learning opportunity if she’s selected,” says Amanda, who clearly plans on backing her daughter all the way, including supporting her in home schooling which allows Lucy plenty of time for riding and training and the flexibility to travel for competitions. “When you’re at that level, the American Colleges start looking,” explains Amanda. “Rodeo is so big over there, they have big teams and huge facilities. They offer fully funded college positions to the right students, and National titles like this are just want they will be expecting to see on resumes.”

Pursuing elite sport is expensive in any discipline, but when horses are involved, costs can skyrocket.

“We keep the costs down by training our own horses and swapping gear and clothing as much as we can,” says Amanda. And the clothing is impressive! Lucy proudly shows off her latest outfit – bright green flares she wore on the second night of the National finals, picked up at an op shop. Another bright sunflower shirt was handmade for her by a friend. (if you want to try the cool rodeo look check out locally owned BK8 Outfitters https://www.bk8outfitters.com.au/ – they have the coolest jeans)

Lucy is proud to show off the work she’s doing with her young colt Buddy ­– bred from her favourite riding horse Sunny. Lunging him and even putting him on the ground, her affinity and passion for working with horses is clear – and coupled with her talent in the ring will no doubt see this youngster on the path for an exciting career!