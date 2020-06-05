Iwanoff on the beach

If you had a wish list for the ideal holiday home, it would go a little bit like this:

1. Iwan Iwanoff designed home with signed plans

2. Located right on our beautiful Indian Ocean

3. In an idyllic holiday location that could become your permanent occupancy

4. Built on 1141sqm

5. Must be only an hour from Perth

6. With the most extreme oean views imaginable

And so it is… 17 Gordon Street Guilderton, an iconic Iwan Iwanoff masterpiece located metres from the bright white sand of the Indian Ocean with extreme unobstructed Ocean views from both levels. Featuring multiple living areas, 4 bedrooms, one of these is massive and used for multiple bunk and double beds for the children and 3 bathrooms over the 2 levels, the home has multiple accommodation scenarios and a large wraparound balcony to enjoy a cold beverage while being mesmerised by the breathtaking ocean panoramic views.

Designed by the Bulgarian architect Iwan Iwanoff who made Perth his home – and who, despite his death in 1986, is still one of Perth’s most famous architects and internationally acclaimed. Iwanoff was an artist who studied architecture in Europe before immigrating to Australia as a refugee in 1950, where he established his own practice in the mid-1960s and became well-known in WA, designing this home which was built in 1972. This house has not been available for purchase in 15 years and the current owner is one of only three in its history, all being long time occupiers who fell in love with all it offers. The house is in fabulous condition and ready to start enjoying from day one, whether it’s a holiday destination or your full time residence.

Guilderton is located in the scenic Moore River Region just an hour’s drive north of Perth. The gorgeous beaches are perfect for swimming, fishing and surfing, whilst the Moore River provides cruises, canoeing, fishing and a safe swimming spot for the kids. There are numerous walk trails, linking bush and beach, with some unique views along the way. Even with so much to do, don’t feel guilty simply spending lazy days on the beach. Bring a book, a fishing rod, and enjoy an escape to relax and recharge. The garage has height to house your big four-wheel drives, boats and toys.

This is a very rare opportunity not to be missed! Call Aaron Potter on 0411 870 008 for details and to arrange a private viewing.