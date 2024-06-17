Chittering Landcare celebrates 25 years

On Wednesday 1 May volunteers, sponsors, and supporters gathered at Chittering Landcare Centre to celebrate the team’s 25th anniversary.

Guests mingled, enjoying the displays highlighting the achievements of the last twenty-five years, before Chairman of the Chittering Landcare Group, Nick Humphry, officially opened the event.

“We are here to celebrate six local conservation groups, including Ellen Brockman Integrated Catchment Group, North Swan Conservation District Committee, Wannamal Lake Catchment Group, the Gingin Brook Catchment Group, and the Chittering Bird Group,” said Nick.

“Rosanna Hindmarsh and her team at Chittering Landcare Centre are to be congratulated on their 25th anniversary.

“I’d like to stress how important groups like Landcare are, especially after this long dry spell and the resulting forest devastation. It takes the leadership of a group like Landcare to navigate our future out of all of this. It’s important that we continue to look after and encourage them.”

The celebration also marked the introduction of the Landcare Champions award, honouring members who have consistently supported Landcare. The first recipients of this award were Robert Hawes and Peter Louden. Rosanna commented, “Landcare Champions are people who turn up year in, year out, rain, hail or sleet, and our two champions for 2024 have done so for more than 25 years.”

Chittering Landcare volunteer Sue Metcalfe expressed her gratitude for Rosanna’s leadership, saying, “For all the times we were pulling our hair out, when we never knew where the next dollar would come from — we always managed to get it done, one way or the other!

“And for the amount of people that Rosanna has mentored, who have gone on to do amazing things — a great achievement.”