Bullsbrook Museum says goodbye to the old hall

Bullsbrook Museum opened up its doors for a ‘Goodbye to the Old Hall Day’ on Sunday 24 November, ahead of the 120-year old building which houses the museum undergoing extensive repairs in 2025.



As well as free entry to the museum and machinery shed for the day, visitors enjoyed a vintage car display, and were kept well-fed by the Bullsbrook Community Men’s Shed sausage sizzle and Bullsbrook and Districts CWA sweet treats.



Bullsbrook RSL President Greg Hughes gave a speech detailing the efforts of local residents who have served in World Wars 1 and 2, including Gus Pickett, after whom Pickett Park Hall is named.



A new addition to the museum on display was a framed piece of linoleum marquetry inlay (pictured right), which was found during a 2017 refurbishment of the Chequers Hotel under carpet in the office.



The inlay depicts an RAAF Neptune Bomber. These aircraft played a vital role in maritime surveillance and anti-submarine warfare from 1951 to 1978.



This was the time of the Cold War, and there was a paranoia about Russian submarines entering Australian waters. Equipped with advanced radar, magnetic anomaly detectors, and sonar buoys, the Neptunes were highly effective in detecting and tracking submarines.



The endurance of these aircraft had already been proved by the American Air Force, with a daring non-stop flight in 1946 from RAAF Base Pearce to the USA. With the Neptunes circumnavigating Australia as part of their patrol duties, Pearce was port of call for a fuel stop on the West coast.



Esteemed committee member Sandy Pate is stepping down from his volunteer role, and President Wayne Charles took the opportunity to thank Sandy for hard work and dedication to the museum over the years.



Packing up the museum will commence in due course, and the team are looking for volunteers who might be able to help with the task. If you can lend a hand, please phone President Wayne Charles on 0497 758 528.



The Bullsbrook Community Men’s Shed will still continue to operate on site at the Machinery Shed while the hall is repaired. The Men’s Shed meets on Thursdays. For more information about joining contact Geoff Liddle on 0409 365 011.