Breakfast, your way

Breakfast looks different for everyone. For some, it is a cup of coffee grabbed on the way out the door; for others, it’s a ritual of tea and toast with any number of toppings. Whatever it looks like, breakfast is what begins the day.



A little preparation the night before — or even at the beginning of the week — can make the difference between a blood sugar roller coaster and a good start to the day, although this isn’t always necessary or possible.



Super-quick and easy options can be as simple as a cup of Greek yoghurt topped with seeds, nuts, fruit, or granola, providing plenty of protein and energy to get going in the morning.



In summer, banana, or berry “ice cream” is always a hit in our house, made by blending frozen fruit with some yoghurt, then topping with seeds, nuts, or granola.



Chia puddings or overnight oats, zucchini slice, or breakfast muffins are great options if you plan ahead.



Breakfast biscuits are a favourite in our house (when I remember to make them!). They can be as simple or as complex as you like. This is the basic recipe I use — add whatever extras you prefer, as the dried fruit, nut and seed options are endless.



Enjoy!



Breakfast Biscuits



Ingredients