Strong you: Adaptability vs Fencewire Fixes

Most Australians know the fencewire fix.



Something breaks. You’re stuck. You do what you have to do to get moving again. Fencewire, duct tape, chewing gum — a temporary workaround. It’s not good, but it’s good enough, for now.



That kind of fix has its place. It just isn’t strength.



This summer has been a reminder of that. Prolonged heat. Power outages. Broken routines. Short sleep. Frayed patience. People pushing through because there really is no option.



Fencewire. Duct tape. Chewing gum.



That’s compensation.



Compensation gets you back on the road. It keeps life moving in the short term. But it was never meant to be permanent. Whether with machines or bodies, when compensation quietly becomes the plan, problems accumulate.



Coffee replaces sleep. Sugar replaces fuel. Pushing through replaces recovery.



It works — until it doesn’t.



Real strength doesn’t live in bodgy workarounds. It lives in adaptation. Adaptation is the strength of something that’s working properly across different conditions.



When your body is functioning as it should, you can adjust without falling apart. You change routines when the heat rises. You change how and when you move. You shift fuel sources — sometimes carbohydrates, sometimes fats, sometimes even protein — depending on demand.



Strong systems can flex. Rigid ones struggle, often breaking when conditions change. Such flexibility isn’t softness. It’s capacity.



In health, this matters. No amount of clever compensation builds long-term strength. Bodies that are always propped up never develop resilience. Bodies that function well can adapt — to heat, to load, to stress, to life.



Fencewire has its moment.



Reliable strength shows up when things are working properly, and you can keep going as conditions change.

That’s adaptability.



That’s the Strong You.



To explore adaptability further — including notes on nutrition, adaptable environments, and why properly functioning bodies don’t rely on supports — visit the nyuü blog here.