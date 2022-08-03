500ml (2 cups) water

150g (1 cup) quinoa, rinsed, drained.

2 bunches asparagus, trimmed, cut into 4cm lengths

1 large red capsicum, halved, seeded, coarsely chopped (optional)

75g (1/2 cup) crumbled Local Goat feta

4 spring onions, trimmed, thinly sliced

½ cup chopped fresh continental parsley

1 1/2 tbsp fresh lemon juice

2 tsp honey

2 tsp olive oil

1 tsp paprika

100g baby rocket leaves

MethodCombineandin a large saucepan over medium-high heat. Bring to the boil. Reduce heat to low. Cover and simmer for 12-15 minutes or until the liquid is absorbed. Transfer to a large bowl. Set aside to cool.Meanwhile, preheat a large pan on high and lightly chargrill the thefor 2-3 minutes or until tender. Add the asparagus,andto the quinoa