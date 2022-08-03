500ml (2 cups) water
150g (1 cup) quinoa, rinsed, drained.
2 bunches asparagus, trimmed, cut into 4cm lengths
1 large red capsicum, halved, seeded, coarsely chopped (optional)
75g (1/2 cup) crumbled Local Goat feta
4 spring onions, trimmed, thinly sliced
½ cup chopped fresh continental parsley
1 1/2 tbsp fresh lemon juice
2 tsp honey
2 tsp olive oil
1 tsp paprika
100g baby rocket leaves
Method
Combine water and quinoa in a large saucepan over medium-high heat. Bring to the boil. Reduce heat to low. Cover and simmer for 12-15 minutes or until the liquid is absorbed. Transfer to a large bowl. Set aside to cool.Meanwhile, preheat a large pan on high and lightly chargrill the the asparagus for 2-3 minutes or until tender. Add the asparagus, capsicum , feta , s
pring onions and parsley to the quinoa
Whisk the lemon juice , honey , oil and paprik
a in a small bowl until well combined. Add the dressing the quinoa mixture and fold through the rocket. Season with pepper and toss to combine.
Combine water and quinoa in a large saucepan over medium-high heat. Bring to the boil. Reduce heat to low. Cover and simmer for 12-15 minutes or until the liquid is absorbed. Transfer to a large bowl. Set aside to cool.Meanwhile, preheat a large pan on high and lightly chargrill the the asparagus for 2-3 minutes or until tender. Add the asparagus, capsicum , feta , s
Whisk the lemon juice , honey , oil and paprik