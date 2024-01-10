A ‘BURN’ of fire fighters

Paul Groves

What else would you call a gathering of fire fighters?

On Friday, 15 December 2023, approximately fifty Chittering Fire Services members gathered at the Upper Chittering Fire Station to recognise the achievements of two long serving members of the service, Phill Humphry and David Wilson. Both Phill and David are Deputy Chief Bush Fire Control Officers and have contributed many years providing high level support to the brigades and the Chief Bush Fire Control Officer. Additionally, members attended to wish farewell to the outgoing Community Emergency Services Manager and Chief Bush Fire Control Officer, Mr. David Carroll.

Phill Humphry is a past member of the Bindoon VBFB and is currently a member of Upper Chittering VBFB. Phill has completed 42 years of service and held the position of Deputy Chief for the past seven years. David Wilson has been a member of the Upper Chittering brigade since 2010 and a Deputy Chief for seven years. Both Phill and Dave are of immense value to the service in both their commitment and knowledge.

Chittering Fire Service is fortunate to retain them as members moving forward but their incident management skills will be missed. Our members were always guaranteed to be well looked after at any incident if either of these faces happened to be at the control point. All members and guests present at the ‘BURN’ (gathering) of fire fighters and incident support members thanked Phill and David for their time and efforts as Deputy Chiefs.

All members commented that the skills and support David Carroll has provided to all brigades over the past seven years has been exceptional and we all wish him well in his future endeavours. David has also maintained his membership as a volunteer with the Kalamunda VBFB. We may see him again wearing a white helmet in lieu of the Chief’s red helmet at future incidents.

Phill Humphry, David Wilson and David Carroll were all presented with plaques in recognition of their efforts. Captain Paul Groves, Captain Will Lee, Fire Control Officer Dennis Badcock, Councillor Carmel Ross and Chief Executive Officer Melinda Prinsloo presented the plaques to the three recipients and thanked them for their service.