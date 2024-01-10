South Midlands Pony Club goes national

Sally Davis

In October, Western Australia hosted the Pony Club National Championships at the State Equestrian Centre.

The Pony Club National Championships are held every second year with hosting duties being rotated around the states.

South Midlands Pony Club was proud to have five members representing us in five of the seven disciplines. These members have been attending South Midlands since they were very young leadline riders.

Most events this year for the first time were virtual with performances being video recorded in rider’s home states to avoid interstate equine travel, making the competition more accessible to all pony club members.

One exception was the Prince Phillip mounted Games which was held in Victoria to coincide with the International Mounted Games Competition. Skye McMullen (senior) and Maddy Harney (junior) travelled to Victoria, with their ponies to compete in the games. The long trip across the Nullarbor was worthwhile for both riders with the Senior team placing first and the Junior team second.

Ellie Steele and Charlotte Miller were selected for the Sub Junior Tetrathlon team which involves shooting, running, swimming and show jumping. Ellie took out individual first place overall in her age group. Riders competed in the jumping phase in their home state and travelled to W.A. for the other phases.

Sophie Tennant represented WA in dressage, quiz (a horse knowledge team event) and showman four phase, which required dressage, show jumping, an in-hand workout and a ridden workout. Sophie was placed individually in 6 events and the Sub Juniors took out second place in each of these three disciplines.

The Braham cup for the State with the most points overall was awarded to Western Australia, with 36 points coming in 9 points ahead of second place.

Our young riders were very appreciative of the opportunity to be ambassadors for their Club and their State and conducted themselves with great sportsmanship throughout the week long event. They thoroughly enjoyed meeting riders from the other states and participating in the other fun activities that were organised throughout the week.