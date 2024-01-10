Iron Angels bring spirit of Moora to Busselton

On Sunday 3 December, the Busselton Ironman competition was blessed with the presence of the Moora Iron Angels team – Kylie Hall, Martha Simpson and Sue Lefroy, competing in the epic endurance event: a1.9 km ocean swim, 90 km bike ride and 21.1 km run.

Although this was their first appearance as a team, the trio have all taken on large-scale events as individuals: Sue has completed the Busselton Jetty Swim on multiple occasions, Martha The Masters Games and several long-haul bike rides; and the 2023 Ironman was Kylie’s fourth half marathon and second team entry in the event.

Kylie says, “Each of us love a good challenge, and to push ourselves!

“Martha had her first knee replacement and wanted a rehab focus, so we signed up in February for the December Ironman.

“We recruited Sue as we were both not so keen on doing the swim! By June we had our trio, with plenty of coffee catch ups through the 6 months to bond as a team.”

The Moora Iron Angels completed the 2023 event in 6 hours and 45 minutes, an amazing achievement by any means, but also considering the unique training challenges faced along the way.

“I had a couple of injuries and nearly a week in hospital with an infection in my ankle which interrupted my training for 6 weeks!

“Martha had to work really hard to strengthen her new knee – while preparing to have the second knee replaced just a week after the ironman!

“Sue was travelling over the country and had to find pools along the way to keep her training consistent.

“We all worked really hard to make it to race day

!

The team were proud to represent Moora and cheers of “Go Moora” from spectators and volunteers buoyed their spirits. Kylie says, “It made us so very proud of our town, and each other.”