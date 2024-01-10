Cheese and Black Lime Relish muffins…

Muffins are one of the most versatile baked goods — want to eat cake for breakfast? Muffin. Need a snack? Muffin. A smaller snack? A mini muffin. And a savoury muffin presents even more opportunities — enjoy for lunch warmed up with a side salad, as an accompaniment to soup, or in place of bread.
The Black Lime Relish, from our cover stars Australian Black Limes, adds a really nice sweet, zesty compliment to the cheese. I have used cheddar cheese in this version, but parmesan or something with a bit of bite to it would be great too!
Ingredients
2 cups self-raising flour
1 tsp baking powder
3/4 cup milk
1/2 cup olive oil, or other vegetable oil
2 eggs, lightly beaten
2/3 cup finely grated cheese
1-2 tablespoons of Australian Black Limes Relish
Method
• Preheat oven to 190 degrees and spray or line a 12 x capacity muffin tin.
• Sift flour and baking powder into a large bowl.
• In a separate bowl, combine the milk, oil, and eggs.
• Add the wet ingredients to the dry ingredients and mix until just combined.
• Gently fold in cheese.
• Spoon mixture into each muffin hole, about one-third of the way full.
• Make a well in the centre of each muffin and divide the relish between them. Take a skewer and swirl the relish through the muffin mixture.
• Bake for approximately 15 minutes, or until golden. Cool on a wire rack.