Cheese and Black Lime Relish muffins…

Muffins are one of the most versatile baked goods — want to eat cake for breakfast? Muffin. Need a snack? Muffin. A smaller snack? A mini muffin. And a savoury muffin presents even more opportunities — enjoy for lunch warmed up with a side salad, as an accompaniment to soup, or in place of bread.

The Black Lime Relish, from our cover stars Australian Black Limes, adds a really nice sweet, zesty compliment to the cheese. I have used cheddar cheese in this version, but parmesan or something with a bit of bite to it would be great too!

Ingredients

2 cups self-raising flour

1 tsp baking powder

3/4 cup milk

1/2 cup olive oil, or other vegetable oil

2 eggs, lightly beaten

2/3 cup finely grated cheese

1-2 tablespoons of Australian Black Limes Relish

Method

• Preheat oven to 190 degrees and spray or line a 12 x capacity muffin tin.

• Sift flour and baking powder into a large bowl.

• In a separate bowl, combine the milk, oil, and eggs.

• Add the wet ingredients to the dry ingredients and mix until just combined.

• Gently fold in cheese.

• Spoon mixture into each muffin hole, about one-third of the way full.

• Make a well in the centre of each muffin and divide the relish between them. Take a skewer and swirl the relish through the muffin mixture.

• Bake for approximately 15 minutes, or until golden. Cool on a wire rack.