2023 Moora Bed Race and Street Festival

Wendy McKinley

Wow, did we have a great time at the 2023 Moora Bed Race! The parade of decorated beds, 11 adult and 6 youth, was led by Blair Nelson playing his didgeridoo up Dandaragan Street and back to the Rotary clock.

The decorating theme was ‘Movies’ and every bed was an individual – no double ups. Racing began at 6pm from the western third of Dandaragan Street down to the clock on Padbury Street. As usual Dr Bernard Chapman had arranged an activity during the race, charades this year, to be completed before the team continued to the finishing line. Some occupations were easier to guess than others, but all were enjoyed by the spectators.

Race results

Fastest Time, Westpac Bank Shield Adults: ‘Bananas in Pyjamas’ Central Midlands Senior High School Staff. Runners up; ‘Barbie’ Allied Health.

Fastest time, Westpac Bank Shield Youth; ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’, Central Midlands High School Cadets.

All Youth teams were Runners up and received a Dockers pack!

The public vote, run by the staff of the Moora Community Resource Centre, for the best Decorated Bed was won by ‘The Flintstones’, the Moora Shire Team who entered the Bed Race, for the first time. Well done!

The most money was raised by ‘Toy Story’ the Moora Health Centre team.

Special thanks goes to Dr Bernard Chapman for arranging the races and his wife Julia for the time keeping. Rob Barrett for his excellent work extending the stages for the Charades, repairing some of the beds, and stowing them after the racing – thank you Rob. Blair Nelson, Chaplain at CMSHS, for his involvement with the Youth teams and Heather Mitchell for her encouragement and assistance to get the CMSH School staff involved, the Youth teams decorations, and her help to Julie Walsh.

Very special mention for Julie Walsh who arranged all the activities and extra entertainment for the Street Festival. I have been told it was the most exciting and amusing festival yet, especially the Bubbles!! Thank you, Julie, for your enthusiasm and constant good humour.

And a very big thankyou to the Moora Shire for funding the night, ensuring all the power points were in working order, closing the road and the many other maintenance items necessary to make the night the success it was. Keep an eye out for the Moora Bed Race 2024 and join in to make it better still!