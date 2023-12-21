Brooke Shopping Centre carpark upgrade promises smoother shopping experience in 2024

Works on carpark upgrade to commence late January

Estimated time to complete is 2-3 weeks

Temporary parking will be available

Customers at the Brooke Shopping Centre – home to Bullsbrook IGA, Terry White Chemist, Bully Butcher and more – can expect a smoother shopping experience early in 2024, with a works to complete much-needed carpark upgrade starting in late January.

Ivy Jayne Strata Manager Natasha Lancaster, who has been coordinating the project, said, “The owners are very aware of the current condition of the existing carpark and we have been busy tendering and planning the new carpark.

“It has been determined that the current layout is the most efficient for customers, and the only real change that patrons will notice is the removal of the garden beds. By removing the garden beds customers will have better access to the walkways and a better visual of the shops.

“To help add greenery to the centre, pots and low maintenance plants will be added under the roof line with the next stage of the project.”

Merger Contracting estimate that works will commence in late January next year and take between 2-3 weeks to complete. Bitumen throughout the entire carpark will be removed and replaced, during which time the shopping centre will be trading as normal. Temporary parking will be made available, and the walkways will not be disturbed. Natasha explains, “While the main customer carpark is being replaced, customers will be directed to use the large carpark near the Red Roof Pub, kindly offered by the owners of Chequers.

“Ivy Jayne Strata and the owners of the building please ask that customers be patient with us while these works are being carried out. We know that it may add a few extra minutes to your shop, but your patience is greatly appreciated. We aim to have the project completed as quickly as possible.”

The roof plumbing will be repaired in conjunction with the carpark upgrade, and is the first of many projects planned to revamp Bullsbrook’s original shopping centre. Natasha said, “The owners and tenants of the building are very excited to see the property transform back into the beautiful building from its prime. Some of the next projects that are due to commence later in 2024 include painting the roof and giving the exterior of the building facelift.”

The commencement of these works is a great achievement for Ivy Jayne Strata, who have expanded from a self-managed strata complex created in 2016, to now managing eight commercial properties, including three in Bullsbrook. Being able to provide a better service to these often-neglected smaller commercial properties is what inspired Natasha to expand the business.

“Strata groups are paying unnecessary fees and not getting good – if any – service from larger Strata Management Companies. They don’t have the time to give these types of properties the attention they deserve,” Natasha said.

“What some owners might not realise is that your Strata Manager works for you – they are there to assist. Most of the properties that I have taken management over say that the previous Strata Management Companies acted as if it was their property and their money. I take pride in reminding my clients that I work for them and it is their money and ultimately their decision. I am there to simply advise and assist.

“I am passionate about giving my clients the best service I can offer, and a huge benefit of being a small business is that when a client does have a question or problem it doesn’t get lost in the system. I build strong relationships with the owners of the properties I manage and aim to manage these properties long term.”

If you have any questions about the upcoming works at the Brook Shopping Centre, please feel free to contact Natasha by email at tash@ivyjaynestrata.com.au.