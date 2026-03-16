The Northern Valleys is next!

The Northern Valleys Business and Tourism group is excited to announce that a Hello Perth brochure focused on the Northern Valleys region is underway!



Hello Perth is the premier free visitor guide not just for the city of Perth, but for surrounding regions as well. The free printed guidebooks and fold-out maps are full of things to see and do and are distributed at Perth Airport and at over 250 locations throughout Perth, targeting tourists. A corresponding website, app, social media channels, and PDF guide support the printed guide.



The maps service the tourist who doesn’t require a full guidebook and is looking for day trip ideas. So far a guide is published for Perth & Greater Perth, Fremantle, Perth Hills, Rottnest Island, Swan Valley, Sunset Coast, Mandurah & Peel, Rockingham, Avon Valley, and one umbrella version covering the top destinations throughout Western Australia and a Concierge Padmap. On average 300-400 maps are handed out each day at the Perth Airport. In addition to the map, there is comprehensive digital exposure including website listing, multi-lingual app, social media posts reaching an audience in excess of 185,000.



NVBT President Tamieka Preston says this is a coup for the region.



“Having a Northern Valleys map distributed under the Hello Perth brand and marketed alongside their comprehensive suite of publications is an amazing opportunity for our local tourism businesses to lift their profile and get their fair share of incoming tourist dollars.”



A not-for-profit group whose primary aim is to support economic growth throughout the shires of Chittering, Gingin, Moora, and Victoria Plains, NVBT has supported the development of the Northern Valleys brand in order to promote a more coordinated and attractive proposition for tourism growth.



“In the past tourism destinations in the area have been lumped in with Avon Valley or Swan Valley, which is confusing for tourists, “ says Tamieka.



“We believe that by supporting the already recognised Northern Valleys brand we can draw more visitors to Bindoon, Chittering, Gingin, Moora, and New Norcia – and keep them here, encouraging overnight stays and more spend in our towns.”



The flow-on effect of a strong tourism network is well documented with businesses across all sectors benefiting.



“From fuel and flowers to chemist supplies and mobile mechanics, the more people moving through our regional towns, the more demand for goods and services, and that means more sustainability and resilience for all types of businesses,” said Tamieka.



Just 24 spots are available on the inaugural map and brochure which is a collaboration between the local governments, businesses and NVBT and supported by Destination Perth.



The advertising positions will be offered on a first-in, first-served basis by Hello Perth directly, however NVBT members receive a substantial discount.



“To make sure this project moves ahead smoothly, all of our members will basically be reimbursed their membership costs if they advertise, making it an easy economic decision to move on this opportunity in its inaugural year.”



If you are interested in joining NVBT and being in the Hello Perth brochure email hello@northernvalleys.org or subscribe using the link below.