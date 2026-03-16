The next chapter: A 40-acre Valley vision

After creating an award-winning five-acre home in Lower Chittering, Tess and Jack McDonald could have settled in for the long haul. Instead, they’ve chosen to think bigger — securing a 40-acre property in the Valley with plans to build McDonald Hill, a boutique farmstay and event space showcasing the very best of Chittering, an area they fell in love with after leaving suburbia in 2021.



”We wanted more space and a bigger backyard for our dog,” Tess said. “We were in a new housing estate which appealed to us as first home buyers, but we realised we were living in a cookie-cutter neighbourhood. Even though we were so close to our neighbours, we didn’t really know them.



“We’d put a deposit on five acres south of Perth, but the land was taking forever to title and we were getting itchy to move. We changed our search to five acres within an hour of the city — and Lower Chittering popped up. We’d never even heard of it. We drove up that weekend and bought the block a week later.”



For Jack, the shift was about possibility. “I’ve always loved landscaping and maintaining lawns, so having space to create something from scratch really appealed to me,” he said. “It was a big contrast from suburbia. Out here, you feel like you can actually breathe.”



While the land was the drawcard, it’s the people who made it home. “The neighbours and friends we’ve made — they’ve become more like family,” Tess said. “One day I was stuck at work and hadn’t had time to think about the animals. Our neighbour noticed, fed everyone, put our bins out and left dinner in a cooler bag on the doorstep. You don’t get friendships like that everywhere.”



“There’s a real sense of community,” Jack added. “It’s simple, but it means a lot.”



The couple built what was meant to be their forever home — an award-winning luxury acreage property that attracted huge interest when it hit the market. But sometimes, even a dream home is a stepping stone.



“When we first moved out here, five acres felt huge — then I started collecting animals and it very quickly felt small,” Tess laughed. “We’d been looking for a while, but nothing felt right — or it was out of our price range. We were genuinely happy to stay. But there was always a nagging feeling that we had more in us.”



The opportunity came unexpectedly.



“I was helping a mate with some carpentry work on a property in the Valley,” Jack said. “The owner was moving and trying to finish a few jobs. The place needed work, but had potential. I mentioned it to Tess — she drove past that afternoon — and we both just knew.”



“The next week was a blur,” Tess said. “Meetings with the mortgage broker, council, an agent to sell ours. Everything kept lining up. It felt like a meant-to-be moment.



“Our agent, Gail Woods from Harcourts Valley to Vines, ran a great campaign. We had 76 groups through our home — the busiest they’d ever seen — and the feedback gave us confidence we were making the right move. We were under offer in 72 hours and are excited it’s going to the right person.”



Their next chapter unfolds on 40 acres in the heart of the Valley.



“It’s set on a hill with sweeping views. It used to be an orchard and still has an old packing shed at the front, which we plan to convert into a wedding event space long term. I have a background in marketing and event management, so it feels like a natural progression. In the meantime, we’ll start with one Airbnb, with potential to grow, while keeping it private and high-end.



“There’s also a 1920s farm cottage with original floorboards and stone. You can’t recreate history like that. We’re excited to restore it, build a new home for ourselves, and let guests experience the charm of the old cottage.



“I also have a soft spot for animals — we have chickens, a Highland cow named Fern and a donkey called Waffles, as well as alpacas and dogs.”

For the couple the move is about more than business. “Our jobs can be busy and draining,” Jack said. “Coming home to the property resets you — brings balance and perspective.”



“We love helping people through our work, but we know we can’t keep up that pace forever,” Tess added. “This feels like a way to contribute differently — by sharing the magic we found out here with others.”



They’re hoping guests leave with more than just a relaxing weekend — a stay that sparks something small but meaningful.



“I’m not expecting everyone to go home and buy a Highland cow,” Tess said, “but if someone leaves inspired to grow a few herbs, buy local produce or support ethical farming, that’s a win.”