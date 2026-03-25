Seasonal spotlight: Warm Potato and Egg Italian Salad

Late summer is bursting with fresh produce, and this is the perfect time to enjoy a simple, hearty Sicilian classic. You’ll love my Warm Potato and Egg Italian Salad from Cugini in Cucina.
After you boil tender waxy potatoes and cube them while still warm, drizzle them with plenty of golden olive oil. Toss in freshly boiled eggs, a handful of fragrant herbs, and vine-ripened tomatoes and cucumbers. Serve this warm salad straight away with crusty Italian bread. You’ll taste the season in every bite, and it’s a dish that brings people together, warm, rustic, and full of life.
Whether it’s a late-summer lunch or a relaxed family gathering, sometimes the simplest dishes are the ones you’ll remember most.
Potato and Egg Salad (Insalata di Patate e Uova). Serves 4 as a side or main course.
Preparation and cooking: 40 minutes
Ingredients
- 1.2 kg potatoes, roughly cubed (3 cm x 3 cm) and with the skin left on (if desired)
- 1 Lebanese cucumber, sliced
- 250 g cherry tomatoes, each sliced in half
- ½ red onion, thinly sliced
- ¼ cup fresh basil leaves, roughly torn by hand
- ½ cup fresh Italian parsley, roughly chopped
- 1 ½ tsp cooking salt
- ½ tsp ground white pepper
- ½ cup olive oil
- 5 eggs, hard-boiled, peeled and cut into quarters
Method
- Wash and prepare all the salad ingredients.
- Steam the potatoes until cooked.
- Prepare the boiled eggs.
- Place all the ingredients into a large bowl (excluding the oil and boiled eggs).
- Toss gently.
- Add the olive oil and most of the boiled eggs, reserving a few for decorating before serving.
- Gently toss everything together so the potatoes and vegetables are evenly coated.
To serve
This salad is simply amazing with fresh, crusty Italian bread. Make sure it’s still warm when you serve it, that’s when it tastes its very best.
For more Sicilian recipes and tips like this one, discover Cugini in Cucina — a cookbook I co-authored with my cousin, Caterina Di Franco. It’s full of family favourites passed down through generations, capturing the heart of our Sicilian heritage.