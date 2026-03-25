Seasonal spotlight: Warm Potato and Egg Italian Salad

Late summer is bursting with fresh produce, and this is the perfect time to enjoy a simple, hearty Sicilian classic. You’ll love my Warm Potato and Egg Italian Salad from Cugini in Cucina.

After you boil tender waxy potatoes and cube them while still warm, drizzle them with plenty of golden olive oil. Toss in freshly boiled eggs, a handful of fragrant herbs, and vine-ripened tomatoes and cucumbers. Serve this warm salad straight away with crusty Italian bread. You’ll taste the season in every bite, and it’s a dish that brings people together, warm, rustic, and full of life.

Whether it’s a late-summer lunch or a relaxed family gathering, sometimes the simplest dishes are the ones you’ll remember most.



Potato and Egg Salad (Insalata di Patate e Uova). Serves 4 as a side or main course.

Preparation and cooking: 40 minutes

Ingredients