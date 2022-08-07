Yerecoin Traders, incorporating the Little Country Store & Café, is a locally-owned family business established in 1999.

The one-stop-shop already had an impressive range of goods and services and now also offers fresh baked cakes and slices to go with your coffee, breakfast and lunch daily, Saturday brunch (open to 1 pm on Saturdays) and a restaurant licence so you can enjoy a wine or beer with lunch.

Business owner Amanda Walker says, “We were also awarded a government grant to activate our alfresco areas, so we created a space outside which we can also use for events and workshops. The outside area also has a new wall mural by Artist Tammi de Rooy.

“We also have the YT kitchen, which cooks beautiful home cooked ‘Meals2Go’; and we have launched our outside catering service.”

The progress at Yerecoin Traders, at a time when many businesses are treading water when it comes to expansion, is mutually beneficial for customers and the business. Amanda says, “We work hard to create reasons for people to come to us. Once they reach us, we can then solve more than one problem for them.

“These have been ideas on the table for a while, but in the last 12 months they have all come together. We have a fantastic team, with a set of amazing skills and this has enabled us to create a unique service offering in the heart to the Wheatbelt.”

Yerecoin, although close to the historic town of New Norcia, is in a challenging location being set far off major roads. The passing traffic trade so many rural businesses rely on is not present here.

Amanda says, “We work hard to create reasons for people to come visit us. Our proximity to New Norcia is positive; and we have been able to provide a little side trip for visitors there.

“We have also realised that there is a real need for quality hospitality services in our region. Since the onset of the COVID Pandemic, we have definitely seen more people on the roads travelling domestically, which has been a real positive for our business.”

Catering to the needs of tourists aside, it is their dedication to providing their local community with quality services, delivered well, that sets Yerecoin Traders apart.

Amanda says, “We exist to connect, support, and serve our locals and to be a long-term source of life and vibrancy for our town. Yerecoin Traders is the beating heart of the Yerecoin Community.

“As a family-run business we pride ourselves on great service, a wide range of products for every need and our welcoming atmosphere. We give people reasons to come to Yerecoin and deliver an experience that makes them come back again and again.

“We do this by being a standout country store, with a product offering, store presentation and customer service that continually exceeds the expectations of everyone. We are a store that people want to come to, want to tell their friends about and will always want to come back to.”

If you can’t quite make it out to Yerecoin (although maybe pencil in a road trip for 19 November, when the epic Yerecoin Markets are held!), you can shop the great range of products online at thelittlecountrystore.com.au.