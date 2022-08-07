The Bindoon Belles CWA Branch had the honour of hosting the 98th annual Country Women’s Association of WA State Conference at the Granville Centre in Gingin from 18 to 20 July.

The Banner Parade commenced official proceedings. Bullsbrook and Districts CWA member Delyse Ward was the State Banner Bearer, in recognition of her outstanding contribution to the association in her role of Community Coordinator. The conference was then led in the national anthem by the offspring of the Bindoon Belles, the Baby Belles, followed by a hearty rendition of Home Among the Gum Trees.

Outgoing State President Elaine Johnson opened the conference and said, “Thank you to the Bindoon Belles for conceiving the idea for a conference in Gingin, then working to promote it and ensuring all local requirements were fulfilled. I think a few friends and family members were co-opted as volunteers!”

Keynote speaker was WA Senior of the Year Janice Standen, President of Grandparents Rearing Grandchildren WA (GRGWA), who provided a moving first-hand account of the challenges facing grandparents who suddenly find themselves primary carers of their grandchildren. GRGWA provide a support network for people in this situation and are working closely with CWA to extend their reach into rural areas.

The Northern Valleys region is home to several CWA branches and Martin Aldridge MLC recalled the strength of the CWA’s advocacy when fighting to save Moora Residential College from closure in 2018. “I’m not sure the outcome would have been the same without the support of the CWA — when the CWA speaks, people listen,” he said.

Mr Aldridge presented the Clarice Ruddock Memorial Award to the Kwinana Branch, and Shane Love MLA presented the CWA Community Project Grant award to dual-recipients, the Cervantes Branch and Nukarni Branch. Shire of Chittering Deputy President Mary Angus presented the Young Volunteer of the Year Award to Caitlin Farrell, who was nominated by the Yuna branch.

Fitting in with the conference theme of Unity, Service and Gratitude, local artist and Bindoon Belle Gina Sanderson was inspired to create a gratitude tree for the occasion.

“When I looked at the history of the CWA, I started to feel the strength that women have when they come together,” said Gina.

“These women become the roots, the literal roots, of their communities. They take the time to connect with each other, and once you have gained strength from one another — even if you don’t have it in yourself — you’ve then branched out into supporting other people. The tree symbolises that strength.”

“Making it made my heart feel really grateful. And my little group – they’ve been right there for me. And I know we’ve all experienced it – you’ve had someone drop off a pot roast or send a text or a phone call: ‘Are you okay, do you need anything?’

“Women in the community are incredible.”

“I just want to say thank you to the CWA forebears. To these women who created the space — who knew that women coming together, especially in rural communities, would make such a difference to the world.”

The Bindoon Belles have received widespread praise for the organisation and delivery of the conference. Jurien Bay CWA President Thelma Clausen said, “It was the best country conference I’ve been to! With young people like yourselves our beloved CWA can only but continue to flourish and carry on with the hard work and values our forefathers set before us.”

Belles President Shelley Walter said, “Our branch was extremely honoured to welcome members from all over Western Australia. I want to thank the CWA board and head office for having faith in us to bring such an important event back to the country, as this hadn’t been the case for six years.

“Being in our fourth year, our members were excited but also nervous at the anticipation of such a big job, but the feedback from the 3 days has been overwhelmingly positive from those who attended.

“Personally, I’d like to thank every one of our Bindoon Belles for their contribution and hard work and congratulate them on a successful event. I’m very proud to be part of such a great group of women who make such a difference in our community.”

The Bindoon Belles would like to thank local sponsors Shire of Chittering, Shire of Gingin, Bendigo Bank Gingin and Bindoon, Bindoon Estate, Tronox, Martin Aldridge MLC and Shane Love MLA.