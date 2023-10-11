Polling places

Voting in the referendum on the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Voice is compulsory. Here’s where you can cast your vote in the Northern Valleys on Saturday 14 October:
• Bindoon Primary School
• Gingin District High School
• Lower Chittering Hall
• Bullsbrook College
• Woodridge Community Centre
• Seabird Community Hall
• Ledge Point Country Club
• Lancelin Community Hall
• Cervantes Primary School
• Jurien Bay District High School
• Badgingarra Primary School
• Dandaragan Primary School
• Moora Primary School
• Miling Primary School
• Institute Studies Hall, New Norcia
• Calingiri Primary School