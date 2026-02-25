Moora Community Gears Up for the Annual Moora Triathlon

Moora Triathlon is set to return once again, inviting locals and visitors alike to train, participate and be part of one of the region’s most anticipated community sporting events.

Having run successfully for many years, the Moora Triathlon has become a proud tradition in the town, attracting between 75 and 100 participants annually. Known for its welcoming country atmosphere and strong community spirit, the event caters to all levels of fitness and experience.

Participants can choose from three different triathlon distances, with each level available for individual competitors or team entries — making it accessible whether you’re a seasoned athlete, a first-timer, or simply keen to join friends for a shared challenge. In addition to the triathlon events, a 5km Fun Run is open to everyone, offering another way for community members to get involved.

Event Chairperson Bernard Chapman said the triathlon continues to highlight the strength and connectedness of the Moora community.

“The Moora Triathlon showcases not only our strong community spirit but also the beautiful cycling and running routes around our town and along the Moore River. It’s a fantastic country event that focuses on participation and enjoyment for all.”

The scenic course takes competitors through picturesque local landscapes, including routes along the stunning Moore River, offering both a rewarding challenge and a memorable experience.

The event is proudly organised by a dedicated local committee and supported by generous sponsorship from local businesses. Community involvement is at the heart of the day, with voluntary groups such as the Moora Swimming Club providing healthy breakfast options and post-race snacks for participants and spectators.

With its friendly atmosphere, well-organised structure and strong community backing, the Moora Triathlon continues to attract participants from across the region who appreciate a professionally run country event.

Locals are encouraged to start training now and be part of this year’s celebration of fitness, fun and community.

For more information, visit the Moora Triathlon on Facebook or register via Webscorer.

Find us on Facebook – The Moora Triathlon for event photos

Register at: webscorer.com