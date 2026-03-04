Stepping into the light: Celebrating women in their forties and beyond

Sharon Gerschwitz, ShaBo STUDIO



As a portrait photographer living in our community, I have had the privilege of meeting many incredible women from all walks of life. I have lived in Lower Chittering for the past eighteen years and love the country life and our community.



After mostly photographing maternity and newborns for the first few years of business, being in my mid-forties, I craved something different – something more. I launched The 40 Over 40 Project, and quickly saw how empowering and, for some, life changing a portrait photoshoot was! So much so, that when the first edition was complete and given to each participant their reactions and reflection on their journey had me beaming with pride — that something so simple had literally changed lives. This March, I aim to conclude the second edition of this special project, where I will have photographed 40 women over the age of 40, and will be showcasing their portrait and stories in a beautiful hard cover printed magazine.



Too often, women over 40 feel unseen. Yet this stage of life is rich with experience, resilience, reinvention, and strength. This project is about changing the narrative. It is about celebrating confidence, wisdom, vulnerability and individuality.



Each participant will enjoy a fully-guided portrait experience, professional hair and make-up. and the opportunity to share a personal story: a lesson learned, a challenge overcome, a passion discovered, or simply reflections on life so far.



Previous participant Nikki Woods (pictured right) said, “After booking my photo session, I was so excited! But when the day arrived, I was so nervous that I almost didn’t walk through the door. Within minutes Sharon had me relaxed, laughing and feeling like a queen.

“When it was time to get in front of the camera, Sharon was the perfect guide. She truly knows her stuff. The photos are perfect. If you’re unsure, just book it!”



If you are a woman aged 40 or over, or know someone who deserves to be celebrated, I would love to hear from you. Let’s show the world that life after 40 is not about fading into the background, but stepping more boldly into the light.



There will be a third and final edition to complete the trilogy of the project, so if you miss out on this time, make sure you definitely do not miss out the grand finale!