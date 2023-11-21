Macadamia and Honey Tart

This recipe has been kindly shared by Mathew Evans, author of The Real Food Companion, and Soil – The incredible story of what keeps the earth, and us, healthy.

This rich tart can be made with a sweet shortcrust pastry base, which is first blind baked, but filo pastry adds a different dimension altogether. Cut it thinly to serve, unadorned. Serves 12.

Ingredients

• 12 sheets filo pastry

80 g butter, melted, plus 150g butter, extra

40g sugar

2 tablespoons honey

60 ml pouring (whipping) cream

3 tablespoons finely grated mandarin or orange zest

250g unsalted macadamia nuts

200g slivered almonds

Method