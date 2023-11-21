Macadamia and Honey Tart

This recipe has been kindly shared by Mathew Evans, author of The Real Food Companion, and Soil – The incredible story of what keeps the earth, and us, healthy.
This rich tart can be made with a sweet shortcrust pastry base, which is first blind baked, but filo pastry adds a different dimension altogether. Cut it thinly to serve, unadorned. Serves 12.
Ingredients
• 12 sheets filo pastry
- 80 g butter, melted, plus 150g butter, extra
- 40g sugar
- 2 tablespoons honey
- 60 ml pouring (whipping) cream
- 3 tablespoons finely grated mandarin or orange zest
- 250g unsalted macadamia nuts
- 200g slivered almonds
Method
- Preheat the oven to 180ºC (350ºF/Gas 4). Grease a 27 cm (10¾ inch) round loose-based flan (tart) tin. Line the base and side of the tin with layers of filo pastry, brush each layer with a little of the melted butter before adding the next. Trim the edges.
- Put the extra butter, sugar, honey and cream in a large saucepan over high heat then reduce the heat and simmer for 3 minutes.
- Add the mandarin zest and simmer for 1 minute more. Fold through the macadamia nuts and almonds and spread evenly over the prepared pastry case.
- Bake in the oven for 25–35 minutes, or until the top is a nice caramel colour. Cool for 30 minutes in the tin before removing.
- Store the tart in an airtight container in the refrigerator for a couple of days at most, but serve at room temperature.