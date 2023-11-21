Gin with blueberry and finger lime

For a summery gin and tonic with a local twist, this muddled gin,

blueberry and finger lime is refreshing and impressively pink! Try it with Gingin Gin, Marvick Farm Native Limes, and frozen local blueberries!

For two G&T’s you’ll need:

• 3 tbsp frozen blueberries

• 2 celery sticks or mint

• 1/2 cup gin

• 1 cup ice

• 2 wild finger limes, sliced lengthways

• Tonic water

Here’s how to put it together…

1. Place half the blueberries and a wedge of finger lime into the bottom of each high ball glass.

2. Pour over the gin (half each or to taste) and give it a good muddle with the celery stick or traditional wooden muddler if you have one.

3. Add the ice to the glasses, and top up with tonic.

4. Garnish with wild finger lime wedges.

5. Enjoy then repeat.