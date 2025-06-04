Jurien Bay team joins K9 Trackers

Jurien Bay local Rhiarn Sutton and her devoted canine companion, Violet (pictured above), have officially become a certified scent-specific tracking team, joining the ranks of K9 Trackers Perth. Their new operational status means they are available for search call-outs throughout the Wheatbelt, and surrounding areas — bringing vital support to families during times of crisis.



Rhiarn’s journey into the world of search and rescue began with a desire to make a meaningful impact. “I have always wanted to give back to the community, and when the opportunity to become involved with K9 Trackers presented itself, it felt like the perfect fit,” she said. “The ability to help bring answers to families, especially in the search for missing loved ones, is incredibly rewarding.”



Sonya Bowditch, co-founder of K9 Trackers Perth, praised the team’s commitment and capabilities. “Rhiarn and Violet underwent a comprehensive training and assessment program to become an operational unit. Their preparation focused on search and rescue capabilities, particularly in scent-specific tracking,” she said.



“The training regimen included various assessments to evaluate their proficiency in different scenarios. For instance, Violet successfully completed a Level 7 scent-specific track assessment, demonstrating her ability to follow complex scent trails with confidence and enthusiasm.

“Additionally, the duo passed a night track assessment, showcasing their competence in low-visibility conditions.”



Rhiarn said, “The training journey with Violet has been both enjoyable and challenging. Relocating to Jurien Bay did present some logistical hurdles, but I’ve been fortunate to have Violet. She’s an incredible dog who truly thrives on tracking. Her drive and natural ability make the hard work worthwhile and have made our partnership a very special one,” she said.



Now fully qualified, Rhiarn and Violet are ready to provide a vital service to the region.



“My hope is to be a valuable resource for the community. Being based in Jurien Bay allows us to respond more quickly to incidents in the Wheatbelt region, which can be critical in time-sensitive search operations. I would love to help raise awareness about K9 Trackers Perth—who we are, what we do, and how we can assist. Many people are not aware that volunteer K9 teams are available to support search operations, and I believe educating the community about our role can make a real difference.”



K9 Trackers Perth has been a key part of major search efforts in Western Australia. Sonya explains, “One notable case is the search for Corey O’Connell, a young man who went missing in 2021 near Nannup.



“After initial police efforts yielded no results, Corey’s sister, Haylee, collaborated with K9 Trackers Perth to organise extensive searches in the dense bushland where his car was found. Utilising scent-specific and cadaver-trained dogs, the team conducted multiple large-scale searches. Despite the challenging terrain, their efforts, combined with community volunteers and drone technology, helped narrow down search areas and provided the family with closure, with Corey’s remains being found.”



She added, “In another case, K9 Trackers Perth assisted in the search for Ian Collett, a 65-year-old man with dementia who went missing from Canning Vale. The tracker dogs successfully picked up his scent at various locations, including a chapel in Mt Nasura, and a spot 7 km away on Canns Road. These findings provided valuable leads for the ongoing investigation and offered comfort to his family and closure.”



Locals can support the efforts of K9 Trackers by spreading the word. “Sharing information through community events, local bulletin boards, and social media can make a significant difference,” said Sonya. “We regularly post updates about our activities, including the progress of our search dogs like K9 Violet.”



To stay informed about the latest updates, follow the K9 Trackers Perth Facebook page.