Funky little brew



Traditionally used to describe the way a specific microclimate and growing conditions influences the taste of a fine wine; terroir is also a term brewer brothers Martin and Dustin Michael can honestly use to describe their unique Funk Farmers Ale — a beer quite literally grown on their Victoria Plains farm.



“We grow barley and wheat on the Funk farm in Bolgart, get it locally malted by our mates at Loam Malt Studio, and brew it onsite at the Funk Brewshed in the Swan Valley,” Martin says.



“It’s a true paddock-to-pint beer with all malts, and even the water, sourced from our farm.”



With a passion for primary produce and a focus on health, Martin and Dustin started out as Michael Brothers in 2012, making cold pressed juices in Caversham. Their first alcoholic beverage was the preservative-free Funk Cider — which has a fabulous following in WA, and is a popular choice at their Funk Brewshed, a beautiful brewery and restaurant in Henley Brook. Funk Wine followed, utilising the 109-year-old vines growing onsite. Yet still the idea to brew a beer was always bubbling away in the background.



“Beer has long held a special place in our hearts, because we grew up on a farm,” explains Martin. “But we won’t make anything unless we can do it all ourselves, and the malt was always a challenge.”



While there are many boutique brewers in WA, most use the malt from John White – WA’s main provider, and the brothers wanted something they could genuinely call their own. When they found Loam, the elusive dream to create a beer with its own terroir became reality, with the company able to produce small batch sizes with the grains grown on the Bolgart farm.



Funk brewer Michael O’Rourke calls it, “Quite possibly the freshest beer in the world,” and Martin credits this to having full control over the growing, malting, and brewing processes.

“Overseeing the whole process, the malts are literally only a few weeks old when we brew them,” said Martin. “The freshness and drinkability of this beer shines like no other. It is 99 per cent made from our farm, with the only other ingredients being the hops from Margaret River Hops.”



Dustin’s day-to-day job is Farm Manager, and he says using regenerative techniques to look after the soil is true to the brand’s commitment to sustainability and health.



“We don’t use any chemicals in our vineyard, and our farm malts are pesticide free, and low in artificial fertilisers.



“It’s a celebration of terroir —the soil, water, and air that make every batch unique.”



With a firm belief that you are what you eat, Martin and Dustin pay careful attention to the circular sustainability of their company. Now renamed Funk Drinks Co to reflect their expanded range, the ethos has always been to support local growers and source the best WA ingredients. Growing, using, and repurposing is a logical next step.



“All our fruit peel is taken up to farms, including our own, and fed to cattle,” says Martin. “We are starting to use our own farm’s beef, lamb, and pork on the Funk Brewshed menus, and plan to do more in future.



“You never know, you might even start to notice a unique flavour to our steaks in the restaurant — a nuance that relates to our specific terroir!”

If you’re keen to try one of Funk Drinks Co’s beers and ciders, including the newly released Funk Farmers Ale, they are on tap at Funk Brewshed, Moore River Brewing, Petition Beer Corner, and the Bolgart Hotel. Farmers cartons are also rolling out to independent bottleshops.



And if you’re interested in winning a year’s supply of the funky brew you still have time to enter their ‘Best Yarn’ competition online. “We believe every farmer has a golden story within them, but sometimes it takes a little liquid courage to bring it out,” Martin explains.



How to enter: Tag @funkdrinksco and use #farmersale to share your best yarn — be it heartwarming, hilarious, or downright legendary!



The top 10 tales will be shared on Funk’s social channels for a public vote. The winning storyteller will take home a year’s supply of Farmers Ale — that’s 52 cases delivered over 12 months!



Get your stories ready and give it a go — because a great yarn deserves a great brew.

Yarn entries by: 8 May 2025

Public Voting: 10-24 May 2025

Winner announced: 27th May 2025