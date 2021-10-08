Junior Hangout Program on target at Bullseye Youth Centre

The Junior Hangout at Bullseye Youth Centre — a pilot program introduced by the City of Swan and Meerilinga for children aged 7-11 years — provides a safe and engaging space for children to hang out with their peers.

City of Swan identified a gap in activities for children aged 7-11 years and partnered with Meerilinga — a not-for-profit organisation promoting positive childhoods — to develop the free program in August 2020. It has grown from strength-to-strength, from an initial 6-week program for 20 children, now running for 8 weeks each term for up to 30 children. On the back of this success Meerilinga applied for and received grants through the WA Police Force Community Crime Prevention Fund and Swan Alliance Communities for Children. This allowed the program to increase the capacity and continue to the end of 2021.

The program runs for two hours on a Wednesday afternoon and combines a balance of child-led activities utilising the centre’s facilities (which include a pool table, board games, Xbox and Nintendo Wii), with planned activities, often partnering with other community services, including the library next door.

The diversity of activities in the last year has ranged from basket weaving to painting story stones for NAIDOC Week and forming an intergenerational connection decorating biscuits with members of the Bullsbrook and Districts CWA branch. Participants are given some autonomy over their activity choices while also allowing them to try new things and push themselves out of their comfort zone.

A highlight for Meerilinga’s Miranda Delaney this year was the participation in the ‘Sick Beats for the Streets’ initiative, delivered in partnership with City of Swan Libraries. Children were given local historical stories and were taught how to transform the lyrics and combine them with computer-generated drum beats and melodies to produce their own original work.

“They were so proud,” said Miranda. “It was a beautiful moment with a real sense of belonging – they are a group that know each other and have become comfortable with each other.”

Importantly for the children, this all happens in a parent-free zone. And for parents, at this tricky age where there is a push for independence whilst not always having the necessary skills yet, you know they are well supervised by City of Swan and Meerlinga staff. Also assisting are members from the Bullseye Youth Committee and other young volunteers. The involvement of older youth provides a great avenue for peer mentoring and also fosters familiarity across the centre as a whole. This helps as the juniors move through to the programs offered by Bullseye Youth Centre for 12–18-year-olds.

“The Junior Hangout program has been so well received, by children and parents. We’ve had wonderful feedback,” said Miranda.

“It is so successful and I want people to be aware of it. The program could easily roll out to other suburbs, that gap is everywhere — but I’m really proud to have done this in Bullsbrook. I am passionate about this community and I’ve enjoyed watching how far we’ve come.”

City of Swan CEO Jeremy Edwards said, “City of Swan is proud to partner with Meerilinga on the Junior Hangout program at Bullseye Youth Centre.

“Prior to the pilot program, there lacked free social and developmental opportunities for children in the 7-11 years age group in the Bullsbrook area. This important partnership with Meerilinga has been vital in addressing this service gap, and Bullseye Youth Centre now proudly offers services to 7-18 year olds.

“We are excited to provide this great opportunity for young people and children in the Bullsbrook area, and encourage young people to come and check out what’s on offer.”

Term 4 Junior Hangout starts on Wednesday 27 October. The Bullseye Youth Centre is part of the Ethel Warren Bullsbrook Community Centre located on Maroubra Ave, Bullsbrook. For a registration form or more information you can contact Miranda on 0417 690 127 or email Miranda.Delaney@meerilinga.org.au.