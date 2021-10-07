The inaugural Moora NAIDOC Family ball was held on September 11 at the Moora Performing Arts Centre.

Chloey Narrier, local Yued Yorga woman and co-organiser of ball explains the origin of the event.

“I recently moved back to Moora with my little family and saw there was not much here to celebrate NAIDOC — besides in schools. Even at schools, there was still not a lot of celebration or family involvement. When I was younger, we would have family come to school to help and share our culture on NAIDOC day,” she said.

“I was inspired by the Kwinana Little Peeps NAIDOC Ball — I had taken my children to in 2019 they loved it, so I wanted to do something like that here in my community.

“One night I thought, ‘Why not put the idea out there and see what happens?’ So, I put a post on the ‘Moora and surrounds notice’ Facebook page back in May this year, just asking if anyone liked the idea of a Kids’ NAIDOC ball and if anyone wanted to help or could point me in the direction to get help.

“I received a message from Jacklyn Workman. She loved the idea and wanted to meet up for a coffee to chat. Jacklyn also had great ideas for the ball. She helped spread the word as well. We attended the Moora Lion’s Market to spread the word and start to raise some funds.”

The ball was strongly supported by local businesses with donations and sponsorship and was well-attended by local elders. Local elder June Headland completed the Welcome to Country, followed by opening act Noongar Dance Group ‘Binar’ and Al-Kazam the Magic Man, who was a hit with the kids.

Chloe says, “The photobooth was a popular spot on the night — and our band with locals Graeme Drayton and Shannon — they were fantastic.

“Mike Edwards and his children’s band played a few songs for us as well. A few of our local kids were invited by Adam Desmond, who runs Binar, to join them on stage to dance.

“Our Miss NAIDOC was Bernadette Gilla. She wore a beautiful red, black and yellow sequin dress. Little Miss NAIDOC was Layla, and Little Mr NAIDOC was Angelo Parfitt.

“Beau of the Nall went to Alan Narrier and Belle of the Ball to Lareece Edwards. Lady of the Ball was awarded to Kelly Prior and Gentleman of the ball to Mr Headland.

Chloey is ecstatic that the event was so well received and is looking forward to planning the next Moora NAIDOC Family Ball.

“I did not expect to sell out the event!” she said. “I have had so much good feedback about the ball, so many families wanting to come again. It was something the town wanted and needed. We had a lot of non-indigenous people come along and they were more than welcome too! One of our goals was to bring the town together and I feel it was a great start. It was something we could all be proud of and celebrate our culture.”