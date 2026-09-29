In search of a bridle trail

A group of local Chittering riders are desperately seeking safe places to ride their horses after a promising bridle trail trial has ended, leading to the closure of a much-enjoyed riding option.



Privacy, security and disturbance of dogs and other animals were the primary reasons from adjoining landowners not wanting horse riders traversing past their properties on the firebreak network.



The riders, fronted by Sabrina, Natalie, and Nicole said they acknowledged the concerns of private landowners and had no wish to cause disturbance or enter privately owned land without permission.



“We understand that the trail though the strategic firebreak network is no longer an option, but we are strongly requesting that the Marbling Brook pathway, short as it is, remain open while we have no other off road tracks to utilise.”



One of the factors causing confusion appears to be the distinction between firebreaks and strategic firebreaks – which all look very similar.

Some are Crown Reserve under the management of the Shire, whereby the Shire can determine to allow horse riding, while other strategic firebreaks are easements on private property, and horse riding on these can be construed as trespassing and is not allowed.



The pretty walkway along the Marbling Brook is one such firebreak on Crown Reserve which the Shire of Chittering has jurisdiction over. A sandy gravel track, it is a pleasant reprieve for riders from the increasingly busy roads in the area, and an opportunity to enjoy the tree-lined brook. Many adjoining landowners have horses themselves and have no objection, however this pathway was also closed when the trial period, begun in 2024, ended.



The Shire of Chittering say they are actively looking for better long-term solutions for the many professional and leisure riders attracted to the rural area, however the construction of permanent trails now rests on new developments and subdivisions coming up in the area.



“We understand why many riders are disappointed. The equestrian community invested significant time and effort into this process, and nobody should mistake Council’s decision on these particular routes as a lack of support for horse riding in Chittering,” said CEO Melinda Prinsloo.



In WA, the Brigadoon Estate, developed by Bond Corporation in the late 1990’s has one of the most enviable bridle trail networks in the state, with 54 km of trails weaving through properties and the fabulous Bells Rapids bushland. By agreement, the land for State Equestrian Centre and grounds were bequeathed by the developers when the land was gazetted. Brigadoon consequently attracted a very strong equestrian community, which in turn continued to support and encourage riders.



While the approval of the Stage 12 Maryville Downs structure plan included a condition that ‘trafficable bridle paths are to be provided within the proposed road reserves’, the outcome was simply a widening of Zebu Road, which was developed specifically to accommodate riders, but does not connect to any other paths.



Lack of understanding by drivers, or more frighteningly a deliberate disregard, even dislike, for horses and riders using the road is one of the main impetus for bridle paths.



“When I first started riding here 5 years ago I wasn’t worried about being on the roads, but now it’s busier and busier and we have a lot of city folk driving through who just don’t understand,” says Natalie.



Despite ridden horses having a recognised legal right to use any roads, footpaths, and nature strips (unless signage specifically prohibits this), many drivers do not treat them as such, and may be unaware that like bikes, they must be accommodated as road users.



With so many beautiful rolling hills and brookside pastureland throughout our Chittering Valley, its also possible tracks could be forged through larger private properties by like-minded owners. If you are a property owner who wouldn’t mind horses utilising a part of your land please email: tamieka@nvnews.com.au or contact the Shire of Chittering.