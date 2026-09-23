Mind your petiquette: rules for Australia’s four-legged socialites

Australia is becoming more pet-friendly, with almost three in four households now owning at least one pet. But as dogs become more visible in cafés, airports, parks, apartment buildings, beaches and other shared public spaces, pet owners need to practise good “petiquette” by respecting venue rules, other people and other animals around them.

Pets are increasingly regarded as family members, with many owners bringing their furry companions along for everything from quick errands and social catchups to extended holidays.

Brad Smith, CEO of RSPCA Pet Insurance, says the rise of pet-friendly venues, travel options and public spaces is positive, but it comes with greater responsibility for pet owners. “Australians clearly see pets as part of the family, but that does not mean every social setting is suitable for every animal. A dog that is calm at home may not cope well in a busy café, airport queue, crowded market or off-leash beach.”

Under Australian food safety guidance, assistance animals must be allowed in customer-accessed areas, while pet dogs may only be permitted in unenclosed outdoor dining areas. Food businesses can also decide whether to allow pet dogs and set their own conditions, including requiring dogs to stay on the ground or remain on a lead.

Rules also vary across parks, beaches and public spaces, where leash, off-leash and dog-prohibited areas are generally managed by state, territory or local council rules. In the ACT, for example, dogs must be under effective control, kept on leash on public land unless otherwise indicated, and owners must clean up after them.

Television veterinarian Dr Katrina Warren says good petiquette is not only about following venue rules but also understanding that not every dog wants to meet another dog.

“Dog-friendly does not mean every dog should be allowed to approach every other dog,” says Dr Warren. “Dogs of different breeds, sizes, temperaments and energy levels may not always interact well, so owners need to give other dogs space and ask before allowing a greeting.”

Dr Warren says owners should never assume a dog that is relaxed at home will behave the same way around food, children, crowds or unfamiliar animals.

“Some owners may be managing dogs that are anxious, reactive, older, injured, in training or simply uncomfortable with close contact,” she says. “Letting your dog rush up to another dog, even with friendly intentions, can create stress very quickly.”

Signs a dog may be uncomfortable include a stiff body, tucked tail, ears pinned back, lip licking, yawning, turning away, hiding behind their owner, raised hackles, growling, barking, lunging or freezing in place.

“These signs are a dog’s way of communicating that they are unsure, stressed or need more space,” says Dr Warren. “The safest response is not to force the interaction. Move calmly away, give the dog room and allow both animals to settle.”

Smith says dog bite incidents can also result in significant vet bills, with RSPCA Pet Insurance claims data showing dog bite-related claims can exceed $1,500 while often involving emergency consultations, wound treatment, medication, follow-up care and in more serious cases, surgery.

“Responsible ownership means planning for the full reality of having a pet,” says Dr Warren. “That includes training, socialisation, emergency vet costs, public-space rules, travel arrangements and knowing when your pet is better off staying at home.”

Smit concludes by stressing the future of pet-friendly Australia depends on owners showing that pets can be included in public life safely and respectfully. “The more considerate owners are, the more likely cafés, councils, accommodation providers and transport operators are to keep making space for pets.”

Dr Katrina Warren’s top ‘petiquette’ tips for social outings:

● Check first – Rules vary, so check signage, council guidance and venue policies before bringing your dog along.

● Keep control – Your dog should stay in sight, respond to commands and not approach people, wildlife or other dogs without permission.

● Respect venue rules – Dog-friendly does not mean dogs are welcome everywhere. Businesses can set their own conditions.

● Clean up – Always carry waste bags and dispose of droppings properly.

● Watch for stress – Barking, lunging, trembling, hiding or refusing to settle can mean your dog needs space.

● Respect assistance animals – Assistance animals have different access rights and should not be approached, distracted or disrupted by other pets.