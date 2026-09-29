Jurien Bay to come alive with colour for Flock to the Festival Art Trail

Jurien Bay to come alive with colour for Flock to the Festival...

Jurien Bay will burst into creativity on Saturday 7 November as Sandy Feet Arts presents Flock to the Festival, a vibrant community art project to coincide with the Turquoise Coast Festival.



Residents, artists, families, schools, community groups and local businesses of all skill levels are invited to create bird-themed artworks using recycled or repurposed materials, celebrating sustainability, imagination, and community pride. The finished sculptures will be displayed outdoors in Jurien Bay during the festival weekend, with the community voting for their favorite creation in the People’s Choice Award.



Sandy Feet Arts Chairperson Robyn Cousins says the initiative is designed to bring people together while showcasing the region’s artistic spirit.



“We are absolutely thrilled to hit the ground running as an incorporated association. Flock to the Festival is all about bringing people together, having fun, and adding a splash of community creativity to the festival. You don’t need to be an experienced artist to get involved—we encourage everyone to grab some recycled materials, give it a go, and help us build a giant flock!” she said.



The event encourages participants to think sustainably by using recycled materials, aligning with the festival’s commitment to environmental awareness.



Following the festival, Sandy Feet Arts is looking toward a big future, with plans already underway for a full program of creative workshops and community activities throughout 2027.



Entry forms for Flock to the Festival are due by Friday, 23 October. To register for a free workshop or submit an entry form, visit www.sandyfeetarts.au/flocktothefestival.

About Sandy Feet Arts Inc.



Sandy Feet Arts Inc. is a community-focused arts organisation dedicated to supporting local creativity, delivering inclusive arts experiences, and celebrating the unique identity of the Turquoise Coast region.