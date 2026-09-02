Harvest hangs in the hands of backpackers

Businesses, farmers and tourism operators in regional Western Australia are being left waiting for the workers they need after the Federal Government confirmed it has slowed the processing of Working Holiday Maker visas.



The Working Holiday Maker program provides a critical source of seasonal labour for regional Western Australia, particularly during harvest periods when farmers and growers rely on backpackers to fill short-term jobs.



The Federal Government has acknowledged that Working Holiday Maker visa applications are now being processed more slowly than previously, while new applications under the Work and Holiday visa program remain paused for applicants from 24 countries.



More than 225,000 Working Holiday Makers were in Australia at the end of 2025, demonstrating the scale of the workforce that regional industries rely upon.



The Government’s decision comes at a time when regional businesses are already struggling to attract enough workers to meet seasonal demand.



The Hon. Melissa Price MP said this is yet another example of Labor prioritising politics over the livelihoods of people in regional WA.

“Our farmers and regional businesses need certainty. When harvest and tourists arrive, they need workers ready to work, not workers stuck overseas waiting for their visas to be processed.



“Working Holiday Makers play a vital role in our regional communities and our economy.



“The government would never choose to slow international student visas at the risk of losing city votes, instead they target the regions where their government are already not popular. It is disgusting,” Ms Price said.



“This is what happens when decisions are made in Canberra by people who have no understanding of what it takes to run a farm or business in regional WA.



“Our regional businesses are now left to deal with the consequences. It is clear Labor either do not care about or understand regional Western Australia.



“I have been inundated with concerned emails and phone calls from farmers and businesses worried that they will have no workers for harvest or the coming months. The government must act now and provide certainty for regional Western Australians.”