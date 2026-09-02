The weather is still cool and the rainy days lend themselves to enjoying the comfort of soup. Summer will be upon us before we know it, so we may as well enjoy this hug from the inside for the last few weeks. The Instant Pot, an electric pressure cooker, is a game changer for fast soup making.



After experimenting with different combinations of lentils and legumes for this soup, ranging from lupin splits to red and yellow lentils, original green split peas were found to be best.



Some recipes are best kept simple, and pea and ham soup is one of them. Ham hocks are preferred for this soup because they are more gelatinous and provide lots of meat. They do require a bit more work to strip the meat off and remove the excess fat and skin, but it is absolutely worth it.



Ingredients