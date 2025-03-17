Founded in 2006, the Guilderton Community Library began with a small committee of three and a dedicated team of volunteers.

“After unsuccessfully lobbying for a mobile library, we enquired about using the old first aid post—an abandoned donga down on the foreshore,” explains founder and president Madeline Henshaw.



“Once we got approval, we pulled everything out and started scrubbing! Bunnings generously donated paint for the walls and tiles for the floor, and volunteers completed all the work.”



By 2009, the library had already outgrown its space, leading to an extension built with donated materials and volunteer labour. Just four years later, in 2013, another expansion was needed.



“Normally, we fundraise to buy books, and if someone requests a particular title, we try to source it. But as our collection grew, we started receiving requests for extreme genres that were difficult to accommodate.



“Thankfully, Helen from the Lancelin Library suggested an inter-library exchange, which has worked really well,” Madeline adds.

The library, run by a dedicated group of volunteers — some of whom travel back to help despite no longer living locally — is open Saturdays from 9:30 to 11:30 am.



It accepts donations of good-quality reading material, with unselected books sold to help fund the library.

“Over the Christmas break, most of our visitors come from the caravan park. They stock up for the holidays and often donate the books back afterwards,” says Madeline.



Membership is just $5 per year and is open to residents within the Gingin Shire. And while holidaymakers are welcome to join, they are reminded that the library is only open on Saturdays, making book returns challenging — hence the book sale section.



Julie Rouse, secretary and treasurer of the library committee, credits Madeline for the library’s success.



“Maddy really is the driving force behind it. She’s incredibly organised and methodical—it simply wouldn’t run without her.

“It’s also fantastic to have volunteers willing to help out. Their contribution means so much to the community.”



Guilderton Community Library also hosts guest authors, writing workshops, and children’s activities. They have made significant contributions to many community groups over the years with their fundraising, including St John’s Ambulance Woodridge, Guilderton Fire Brigade, Moore Men’s Shed, the Lower Coastal Community Bus.



You can follow their Facebook page @Guilderton Community Library to keep up to date.