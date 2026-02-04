Grandma Patsy’s Sponge

Skye Smith
Some recipes are more than a list of ingredients. They are family history, written by hand and carried forward with care.
This sponge cake recipe belonged to my husband’s grandmother. Grandma Patsy, we called her. She showed me how to make it herself, standing together in the kitchen as she shared not just the method, but the little details that never make it onto the page. The feel of the mixture, the patience in beating the eggs, and the quiet confidence that comes from years of baking.
Today, I am the only one who has Grandma Patsy’s original handwritten recipe. The paper is worn and marked with time, and it’s something I treasure deeply. Grandma Patsy has since passed, but each time this sponge is baked, her presence is felt again in the process, the simplicity, and the memories tied to it.
This has become my go-to sponge recipe. It’s light, dependable, and beautifully traditional. A cake that doesn’t need anything fancy — just cream, jam, and the people you love around the table.
Ingredients
- 4 eggs
- ½ cup sugar
- 1 teaspoon vanilla
- ¾ cup self-raising flour (sifted)
- Whipped cream (desired amount)
- Mixed berries for the top
- Dusting of icing sugar
Method
- Separate egg whites from yolks.
- Beat whites until stiff.
- Add sugar and beat well.
- Add yolks and beat well again.
- Add vanilla and beat well.
- Gently fold in sifted flour.
- Bake for 30 minutes at 150°C
- Allow to cool wrapped in a damp tea towel.
- Add your choice of jam and cream.
Optional top with extra cream and berries and dust with icing sugar.