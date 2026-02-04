Grandma Patsy’s Sponge

Skye Smith

Some recipes are more than a list of ingredients. They are family history, written by hand and carried forward with care.



This sponge cake recipe belonged to my husband’s grandmother. Grandma Patsy, we called her. She showed me how to make it herself, standing together in the kitchen as she shared not just the method, but the little details that never make it onto the page. The feel of the mixture, the patience in beating the eggs, and the quiet confidence that comes from years of baking.



Today, I am the only one who has Grandma Patsy’s original handwritten recipe. The paper is worn and marked with time, and it’s something I treasure deeply. Grandma Patsy has since passed, but each time this sponge is baked, her presence is felt again in the process, the simplicity, and the memories tied to it.



This has become my go-to sponge recipe. It’s light, dependable, and beautifully traditional. A cake that doesn’t need anything fancy — just cream, jam, and the people you love around the table.



Ingredients

4 eggs

½ cup sugar

1 teaspoon vanilla

¾ cup self-raising flour (sifted)

Whipped cream (desired amount)

Mixed berries for the top

Dusting of icing sugar

Method