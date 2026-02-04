Answering the call: Lancelin firefighter deployed to Victoria

When Western Australia sent 38 emergency services specialists east to help communities devastated by bushfires in Victoria, one of them was a familiar face to locals in the Shire of Gingin — Thomas Kusters from Lancelin Volunteer Fire and Rescue Service (VFRS).



The deployment followed a request from Emergency Management Victoria, after more than 60 bushfires ignited across the state, destroying hundreds of structures and prompting the declaration of a state of disaster. Firefighters and incident management specialists from Department of Fire and Emergency Services (DFES) and Department of Biodiversity, Conservation and Attractions (DBCA) were mobilised to support stretched local crews, with WA teams deployed to both frontline firefighting and incident control roles.



For Thomas, who has volunteered for more than two decades and responded to over 500 incidents, the call to assist was another chance to do what drives him most — helping people in their worst moments.



“We arrived at the Carlisle Fire complex, near the Otway ranges, on the Sunday 11 January,” Thomas said. “The fire started on Friday 8 January by dry lightning. Our task as to support local crews, who had been working for days on more than 60 bushfires in Victoria.”



At the time the WA contingent arrived, the scale of destruction was confronting. “At the time of our arrival more than 300 structures in Victoria have been lost through wildfires,” he said.



While Western Australians are no strangers to bushfire, Thomas said the Victorian conditions brought their own set of challenges, including steep mountain terrain, tall timber, and difficult access. “The Victoria Fires compare to our forest fires in the southwest,” he explained, “And to the Canadian wildfires, which most of our team had worked on before.”



Thomas has previously deployed to Canada on two occasions; an experience he says has shaped modern firefighting across borders. “This knowledge has found his way into all Australian fire services how to manage large Wildfires. We worked closely with Victoria fire service on this occasion, and they were extreme thankful for our help.”



Despite the physical toll and long days, Thomas says it’s the shared purpose that keeps bringing him back. “There are a few reasons why helping on a large-scale incident is a good experience, including learning how different fire services manage them, and most importantly keeping communities and people safe,” he said. “Making a difference, personally is, was motivates me most.”



Back home, Thomas is part of a small but highly active local brigade providing critical cover across the Shire of Gingin. “Our Team at Lancelin VFRS provide fire and rescue service to our fire district, and the whole Shire of Gingin,” he said. “Providing this capability to our region is crucial.”



With just 10 active members, the brigade responds to more than 80 incidents each year, from car crash rescue, structural fires, bushfire, and HAZMAT incidents. The experience gained on deployments like Victoria strengthens local capability when crews return home.



“We have an outstanding work relationship with all bushfires and VFRS brigade in our region,” he said. “That is absolute paramount to resolve incidents in a controlled and timely matter.”



For those in the community considering volunteering, Thomas is clear about what it offers — and why it matters more than ever.

“Joining a volunteer organisation like DFES opened a completely new world for me,” he said. “The training, support and equipment DFES provides to us fantastic.”



With fire seasons growing longer and more intense, the role of volunteers is becoming increasingly critical. “Basically, protecting our community means protecting the place I choose to live. Making someone worst day better is what drives me. Also, I like a good firefight.”



As fire seasons continue to stretch local resources, the call for new volunteers remains ongoing.

“And we always need for the right person to join our team,” Thomas said. If you are interested in finding out more, email lancelinvfrs@vol.dfes.wa.gov.au.