Gingin’s Alanah Yukich set to shine at Paris Olympics

Former Gingin girl Alanah Yukich is set to make her Olympic debut in Paris this month, and among the many proud locals raring to cheer her on is Rob Chipchase, her physical education teacher for the seven years she spent at Gingin District High School.

Rob, who fondly remembers Alanah as the school’s sports star, says, “Alanah always showed enormous potential in swimming, athletics, and cross-country running. It was great as her teacher to be able to give her the opportunity to get involved in a variety of sports to find out what she was good in, and how to appreciate the ability she had.

“She always had the speed and endurance to suggest she had capacity to compete in middle distance and sprinting. There was every indication that she could do it, and fortunately, she has gone on to reach her potential.

“It is absolutely wonderful. When I first heard the news, I was almost overwhelmed with emotion.”

Despite excelling in competitions at school, both at Gingin DHS and later at Swan Christian College, it wasn’t until her early teens that Alanah explored athletics from an extracurricular perspective and joined an athletics club. Alanah’s mother Ineska says it was here, among similarly talented athletes, that she had to push herself. “She soon found her feet and loved it,” she said.

Ineska, husband Philip, and their sons Andrew and Nicholas will be making their way to Paris to support Alanah. Ineska describes the whole family as ‘sporty,’ and they were firm fixtures on the local sporting scene – not just participating in, but building strong foundations in the community. “If one of the kids played netball, they all played, coached, umpired and helped in the canteen.” Ineska laughs.

The value of this kind of support is immeasurable, and in a practical sense involves hundreds of kilometres driven every week, meals prepped in advance and eaten out of lunchboxes to and from training. Far from being a chore, Ineska reflects on these journeys as a being an opportunity for connection. “It was family time,” she explains.

Once Alanah set her sights on the 2024 Olympics, the journey to get there was intense. Within 16 days, she competed in five races – three of them back-to-back – across five different countries.

Alanah will line up for round one of the 400 m hurdles on Sunday August 4. No matter the results, it will be hard to top this enduring memory from her old sports teacher. Rob says, “We were attending an interschool athletics carnival in Yanchep – Alanah was running the final leg of the year 7 girls relay event. Another girl had an unassailable 25-metre lead on our last change over, which was to Alanah.

“She ran an outstanding race and picked up the other runner in the last three strides to take the win! The crowd erupted! The determination on her face I will not forget.

“She always tried her very best, and was a very humble individual.”

Ineska agrees, “I think she is just so driven that there was no stopping her. I’m very proud and grateful that we are all able to continue this journey with her.”