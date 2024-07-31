Portrait of the past

With woodsmoke puffing from the cottage chimney, and winter sunlight filtering through the gum trees and striking the stone walls of the barn aglow, historic Enderslea Farm paints a vivid picture of the past. One can almost hear squeals of generations of children, wheels of carts, and felling timber echoing through the land, just as they did nearly 170 years ago in this very spot.

One of Chittering Valley’s very first homesteads, Enderslea Farm was established in 1853 by Henry and Sarah Morley. The Morleys were early settlers from Sussex, arriving in the Swan River Colony in 1830 with their first two children – one perilously born at sea on the journey from England. After efforts to establish themselves in Guildford, the Morleys ventured a bit further afield, eventually purchasing the land they called Enderslea in the Chittering Valley, where they delighted in growing ‘exotic’ fruits such as oranges, grapes, figs, and olives – the first in the area.

In 1859 they began construction of the magnificent barn featuring ‘bookleaf with random’ stonework, typical of early Australian vernacular and made feasible with the help of cheap convict labour. By 1886, when the farm had been passed on to their son Charles, the barn had become the social hub of the valley – the favoured host for cricket matches, dances, and festivities – it helped that it was the largest venue for miles.



It was recorded that in April 1886 a cricket match between the Chittering and Culham Clubs was held at Endersea Farm to raise funds to build the Holy Trinity Church. Thirty pounds was raised. On 23 October the Western Mail reported that further funds were raised from a simple dramatic performance, music and dancing, and that “Mr Morley, whose generous act towards the erection of the church has been very conspicuous, contributed largely towards supplying the essentials of the days festivity.”

In its 170 years Enderslea has accumulated a rich history, inextricably entwined with the stories of early white settlement in Western Australia. Connections to key figures like George Fletcher Moore, artist Elsie Findlayson (the second headmistress of Presbyterian Ladies’ College), and the notorious Moondyne Joe (who initially escaped after stealing a steer from the Morley’s daughter, Johanna, and her husband Henry Martin in Toodyay), have secured its historical significance, and the property was registered with the National Trust in 1999.

However, it is under the doting care of its current custodian, Diane Pope, that the stories have truly come to life. Since 2014 Diane has been staging an annual play, with a narrative around Western Australian historical tales taking place in the barn itself.

The performances help keep Diane’s enthusiasm for preserving Enderslea high. The endeavour perfectly complements her extensive knowledge of history, love of colonial furniture and fondness for theatre.

“I grew up being taken to the theatre as a little girl,” she says. “My aunt Margaret Ford was quite a well-known actress and we would go to all her plays.

Diane’s parents, Ken and Jean Clark bought the property upon retirement in 1975. “My parents got to really like it and spent a lot of their time here,” said Diane. “They sort of saved it from collapsing.”

After living in America, Diane returned to Australia in 1990 to find her father frail and no longer coping with demands of maintaining Enderslea. “He said, ‘Will you look after the farm for me?’ I said, ‘Yes of course – I’ll look after it, piece of cake!’” Diane laughs.

“Intermittently, I get worn out,” said Diane. “When I was going through one of those phases, my sister said, ‘Maybe if you open up the place people can come and see it and learn about it?’ I thought, ‘I’ll know what I’ll do – I’ll ask Jenny to write me a play about the Morleys!”

Scriptwriter Jenny Davis penned the first play held at Enderslea in 2014, which told the story of the original Enderslea owners, Henry and Sarah Morley.

“We held two performances, fifty people at each and it was popular!” said Diane. “People asked when the next one was, so I did another one – and each time people keep saying, what are you doing next?”

Enderslea Farm plays have drawn up to eighty people each performance and 2021’s tale The Blackwood River Gliding, which tells the story of Georgiana Molloy, wife, mother, and farmer turned botanist ran for a record seven performances. Previous protagonists in Enderslea plays include May Gibbs and Moondyne Joe. Diane’s legacy lives on in the published copies of the plays which are available to buy, and in the website she is building with the help of her son Alex Machado, chronicling the history of the farm.

This year the barn most fittingly plays host to the Chittering Tourist and Business Association’s SpringFest launch – the Hello Spring lunch on Sunday 1 September, where excerpts from the plays will be performed, locally grown food will served and live painting and music performance will entertain guests – just in the way they always have done.

Lunch guests will also have the opportunity to wander through the original house filled with early Australiana antiques and memorabilia. Book tickets here