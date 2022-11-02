Over 120 people gathered at the Cummins Theatre in Merredin on Saturday 22 October to recognise the hard work and success of businesses in the Wheatbelt, with two Gingin businesses taking home awards.

Gingin Jams, owned by Elenor and Dom Latassa won the Department of Primary Industries and Regional Devolpment’s Agri Food and Beverage Value-Add Business.

Elenor said, “We are so pleased and proud to be announced winners. It validates the hard work and love for what we do.

“Gingin Jam is a well loved name in Gingin, thanks to the devotion of the original founder of the business, Sylvia Kelly.

“Together Dom and I strive to build on the business of creating beautiful jams. We sincerely thank all of our supporters.”

Gingin Discovery Centre and Observatory were winners of the Wheatbelt Business Network Not-for-Profit award.

Owner Jan Devlin said, “ The Gravity Discovery Centre and Observatory was delighted to win the not-for-profit business of the year award for 2022. Applying for the award was a great opportunity to review how we do business and to participate and share our information with other Wheatbelt businesses.

“To win our category was a real thrill and we know how how hard all the finalists worked to put together their applications and the effort put into keeping all our regional businesses going over the last few years. It’s such a credit to everyone.

Rik Soderlund, Chief Executive Officer of the Wheatbelt Business Network said, “Even before the award ceremony had begun, the theatre was full of energy and anticipation.

“With a record number of entries, the calibre of submission was exceptionally high and the judging panel had an incredibly challenging job selecting winners from such a worthy group of finalists.”

This year, the Wheatbelt Business Network received over 100 nominations across business award categories with 40 businesses announced as finalists.

“We are extremely proud and humbled to attract such a diverse group of businesses,” said Rik.

“Businesses in the Wheatbelt have worked through a tumultuous couple of years and it is important to celebrate the positive success stories our region has.”