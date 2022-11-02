Chocolate mousse is a favourite in our house and since I’m not much of a baker it’s my go-to dessert for entertaining. It’s pretty quick to make – just make sure you have time to leave it in the fridge for a few hours before serving.

Ingredients

• 1 x 180 gm block dark chocolate, roughly chopped *Look for Fair Trade

• 4 eggs, separated, at room temperature

• 1 tbsp caster sugar

• 1 tbsp vanilla

• Optional – 250 ml whipped cream

• Extra chocolate and icing sugar to serve

Melt the chocolate either in a double boiler or in the microwave on low heat. Set it aside to cool slightly.

In a medium bowl, beat the egg whites to stiff peaks.

Lightly beat the room temperature egg yolks together with the sugar and vanilla.

Slowly add the egg yolk mixture to the melted chocolate.*make sure the yolks are not too cold or the chocolate will seize.

Then gently stir the chocolate mixture into the stiff egg whites, using 1/3 of the chocolate at a time.

At this point you can opt for the traditional French style and simply spoon the mixture into serving glasses or small dessert bowls and refrigerate.

Or, for a fluffier mousse, whip up some cream and gently fold through the mixture. This will make the mousse lighter in colour (as well and having even more calories) however many people prefer this creamier, less dense version. Personally I opt for the original version dusted with icing sugar and serve a bowl of whipped cream on the side.