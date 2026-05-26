Franco family acquisition delivers $100M milestone for property specialist

WA’s Franco family has acquired a further 57 hectares of land in Bullsbrook in a $15 million deal that takes to $100 million the total value of transactions over 400 hectares of land in Bullsbrook spearheaded by Effective Property Solutions (EPS) founder and development site expert Erwin Edlinger in Perth’s booming northeastern corridor.

The property at 927 Cooper Rd in Bullsbrook – home to the Maas family-owned Bullsbrook Turf Supplies – settled on 21 May in a transaction brokered by Mr Edlinger, and which included the cost of a substantial water licence of circa 500,000 KL.

“After working diligently for more than four years to secure this major land acquisition after multiple attempts, EPS has now been contracted by Mario, Robert and Michael Franco’s Mimaro Group of 927 Cooper Rd, leased to market leading Bullsbrook Turf Supplies for at least the next 18 months,” said Mr Edlinger.

“The substantial property is in the process of being rezoned for industrial land development and brings Mimaro Group’s total Bullsbrook landholdings to 150 hectares.”

EPS will take over the property management of this major asset, also managing Mimaro’s three other large-scale properties – 40-hectares at 848 Cooper Rd and an adjoining 40-hectare site at 916 Cooper Rd – which it sold to the Group in 2023 and Lot 61 Railway Parade, Bullsbrook.

916 Cooper was purchased by Mimaro Group for $3.35 million, while 848 Cooper Rd was snapped up for $2.8 million.

“927 Cooper Rd lies across the road from 848 and 916 Cooper Rd – which have gone up in value in the order of 300 percent over the last five years – presenting many future opportunities in the rapidly growing suburb,” said Mr Edlinger.

Mimaro also owns 13 hectares of property at 61 Railway Parade in Bullsbrook, which is also managed by EPS’ Property / Asset Management arm.

“We’re looking forward to working with Mimaro Group on the long-term optimisation of these important Bullsbrook landholdings,” Mr Edlinger explained.

Since 2015, Mr Edlinger and EPS have been involved with acquisitions and sales in Bullsbrook and Ellenbrook totalling more than 400 hectares.

“The potential of this northeastern corridor of Perth became clear while working for Landcorp,” explained Mr Edlinger.

“After introducing Lendlease to this high-potential precinct, which was still zoned rural at the time, I assisted in assembling and acquiring 240 hectares of land in North Ellenbrook on the company’s behalf for circa $75 million, land which has now been purchased by Abadeen with plans for a circa 3,200 lot subdivision,” said Mr Edlinger.

“The Lendlease project, undertaken between 2015 and 2020, is arguably to be the biggest land assembly project in Perth’s metropolitan history.”

Mr Edlinger said Abadeen’s move into North Ellenbrook was a clear sign the northeastern corridor remained one of Perth’s strongest long-term growth areas.

“Infrastructure spending and planning certainty are continuing to drive demand in the area and EPS is still seeing strong enquiry from developers, investors and local business owners looking at land for expansion and future value uplift,” he explained.

“848 Cooper Road was acquired by Mimaro Group at $7.50 per sqm and is now valued at $20 per sqm, delivering a 270% increase over five years as planning has progressed.

“Now, similar land is selling at around $30 per sqm and will continue to climb higher, thanks to rezoning and private investment.”