Making yourself inhospitable to winter bugs

During the pandemic years, most of us became far more aware of infection than we had ever been before. We learned about isolation, masks, sanitiser, distancing, border closures, and vaccination. The focus was clear: reduce exposure and slow the spread.



But one opportunity was largely missed — helping people understand how to build a body that is difficult for winter bugs to overwhelm.



The reality is this: bacteria and viruses are everywhere. Always have been. And most of the time, your body handles them quietly and effectively without you ever knowing. It is only when something gains a foothold that your system mounts a more obvious response.

And that response — fatigue, aches, mucus, even a mild fever — is often not the problem. It is the healthy-body-strategy.



Your body reallocates energy, ramps up defence, and works to clear the viral threat. From that perspective, a “cold” is not simply an inconvenience to suppress so you can push on. It is a healthy process to work with.



So the more useful questions are not just “How do I avoid getting sick?” Or ‘How do I get rid of symptoms?” but also: What does a healthy response look like? How long should it last? What helps it resolve well? And what might slow recovery down?



At one level, the answers are simple. Sleep matters. Nutrition matters. Movement matters. Sunlight, hydration, and recovery all play a role. These are not glamorous, but they are foundational.



At another level, the immune system is remarkably sophisticated — constantly sensing, adapting, responding, and remembering. It is less like a blunt shield and more like a coordinated, intelligent, multidimensional defence network.



The aim, then, is not to eliminate every exposure — which is neither possible nor desirable — but to become a less welcoming host. A system that responds efficiently, recovers well, and returns to baseline without being dragged out for weeks.



This winter, that may be the most practical form of resilience available.



We will be exploring these ideas in more detail at a community seminar on Tuesday 9 June, focusing on how the immune system works and what you can do, day-to-day, to optimse it. Book online here